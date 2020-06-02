From the archive: How Volkswagen pioneered computer check-ups

Almost everything done to a car nowadays is done via a computer. Even if you have to call out breakdown services, the mechanic will often resort to connecting a laptop to the diagnostics port.

This may seem a fairly modern development, but in fact the trend goes back to 1968, when Volkswagen announced its 'diagnostic and service centre system' in Germany.

This digital check-up system was then quickly introduced in export markets and, Volkswagen said in its 1969 annual report, "as a result, the VW service centers are now equipped with the latest technical equipment for prompt and excellent customer service".

As you would expect, the digital element was fairly rudimentary, for some tests using guages but for others outputting just a postive or negative result. It ran between 50 and 70 or so tests depending on the type of vehicle, although some of these were actually manual observations entered by the garage technician. Apparently, the whole thing took less than an hour.

Autocar explained in October 1969: "By means of electronic and mechanical diagnosis equipment designed and built specifically for Volkswagen cars by Bosch, 289 of the 300-odd VW dealers in Britain are now able to carry out a 'health check' on any type of VW car or commerical vehicle.

"Five vouchers are supplied free with all 1970-model Volkswagens sold, which entitle the owner to diagnosis checks during their cars' first 24,000 miles. The vouchers are valid for five years and apply to the car, rather than the owner, so that the service continues if the car changes hands.