When Alfa Romeo decided to name its vital new crossover Milano in honours of its long-time home city, company bosses couldn't possibly have expected what came next.

What seemed like a pleasant tribue to Italy was met with fury by the Italian government, which was already in dispute with parent firm Stellantis on a number of issues.

The Italian government cited European Union rule of origin laws (which ensures only cheese made in Parma can be called Parmesan) to insist the made-in-Poland machine couldn't be named after an Italian city.

The demand was unprecedented in the car world, and while Alfa insisted its legal case was sound, it ducked the argument and renamed the machine the Junior.

It was a strange saga, ands one that highlights the challenge that can come with naming a car after a city or region. Despite that, geographical locations continue to be popular source material for car firms seeking names for new models. Which made us wonder, could we will an A-Z with cars named after places? Let's find out...

A: Volvo Amazon

If Celebrity Race Across the World can start in the Amazon, so can we - although Volvo's US-friendly saloon isn't actually named after the South American river and rainforest. Volvo originally wanted to call it Amason, but it was changed after a trademark dispute with motorcycle firm Kreidler. The intention was to reference the Amazon female warriors from Greek mythology. Anyway, it's claimed the warriors inspired the name of the river, so I reckon we're all good. And if you think that's overly tenuous, you may wish to stop reading now...

B: Volkswagen Brasilia

VW has a long history of making cars in Brazil, including the production of a string of local-market models. Named after the country's capital and using an air-cooled flat four, the Brasilia was developed in the 1970s as a Brazil-focused equivalent of the Fusca (the Beetle to you and me).

C: Cadillac and Oldsmobile Calais

GM first used the Calais name in 1965 for the successor (above) to Cadillac's entry-level Series 62. That was discontinued in the 1970s, but the badge returned for an Olds saloon in the 1980s. Who wouldn't want to capture the glamour of massive beer and wine supermarkets full of day. tripping booze-cruise Brits?

D: Dodge Daytona

We would pick the Ferrari Daytona here because, well, it's a Ferrari. but Maranello insists Daytona is an unofficial name for the 365 GTB/4 coined after its success in 1967's Daytona 24 Hours. Dodge Daytona it is, then. The middling 1980s Dodge hatchback that bore the name took it from the epic Dodge Charger Daytona, the big-winged 1960s "aero warrior' designed to exploit Nascar's production car rules.