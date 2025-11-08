BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Bonus pod: Autocar meets Skoda CEO Klaus Zellmer
UP NEXT
Renault could cut prices of 4, 5, Twingo if EU's E-Car class approved

Bonus pod: Autocar meets Skoda CEO Klaus Zellmer

Skoda’s boss talks to Matt Prior about his vision for the brand

Autocar
News
1 min read
8 November 2025

Matt Prior meets Skoda's CEO Klaus Zellmer, as both Autocar and Skoda celebrate their 130th anniversaries.

But the pair look forwards rather than backwards, as they talk about the third best-selling brand in Europe, its future in estate cars, how EV sales are progressing, how it makes 8.5% profits when some mass market makers make none, and the personal touch that Zellmer thinks will ensure its desirability for years to come.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, SpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N review 2025 01
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
P6A1936 1600x1067 e125f67b 0fda 44af 8430 19a0966d861d
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
10
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
MG IM6 review 2025 0001
MG IM6
7
MG IM6
Honda Super N review 2025 0001
Honda Super-N
Honda Super-N
Dacia Duster
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used Skoda cars for sale

 Skoda Superb 1.6 TDI SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£7,000
129,030miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda OCTAVIA 2.0 TSI VRS DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£28,699
21,051miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda FABIA 1.0 TSI Colour Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£17,480
2,244miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda KODIAQ 1.5 TSI E-TEC MHEV SE L DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (7 Seat)
2024
£31,465
8,765miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Fabia 1.2 TSI Monte Carlo Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£7,562
64,164miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda KAMIQ 1.0 TSI SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£14,111
19,771miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda SCALA 1.0 TSI SE DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£12,864
31,146miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda SUPERB 2.0 TSI SportLine Plus DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£26,198
24,688miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Yeti 1.2 TSI S Euro 5 5dr
2013
£5,400
82,295miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 11034 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N review 2025 01
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
P6A1936 1600x1067 e125f67b 0fda 44af 8430 19a0966d861d
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
10
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
MG IM6 review 2025 0001
MG IM6
7
MG IM6
Honda Super N review 2025 0001
Honda Super-N
Honda Super-N
Dacia Duster
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster

View all car reviews