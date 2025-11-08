Matt Prior meets Skoda's CEO Klaus Zellmer, as both Autocar and Skoda celebrate their 130th anniversaries.

But the pair look forwards rather than backwards, as they talk about the third best-selling brand in Europe, its future in estate cars, how EV sales are progressing, how it makes 8.5% profits when some mass market makers make none, and the personal touch that Zellmer thinks will ensure its desirability for years to come.

