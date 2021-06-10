BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: What Car? launches Electric Car Charging Survey
UP NEXT
London firm electrifies classic Mini with Nissan Leaf powertrain

What Car? launches Electric Car Charging Survey

Information will be used to rate public charging providers, helping drivers pick the best ones to use
News
2 mins read
10 June 2021

What Car? has launched a survey to find the best and worst places to charge electrified vehicles in the UK.

The information from the survey will be used by What Car? to rate public charging companies, which in turn will help consumers pick the best ones with which to charge their cars.

Take the What Car? Electric Car Charging Survey here 

Questions include how often drivers use public chargers, which brands of charger they use and whether they feel this offers good value for money. The survey is accessible here and only takes a short while to complete.

The survey is prompted by the increased uptake of plug-in hybrid and electric cars in the wake of the UK government’s planned 2030 ban on new ICE car sales, which is anticipated to dramatically reduce the number of ICE cars on British roads.

As more people switch to electrified cars, it is vital that there’s the right infrastructure to charge them quickly and easily.

The UK public charging network has grown fivefold since 2015, according to recent statistics from the Department of Transport.

However, despite the UK now having 20,000-odd public EV chargers, including more than 3000 rapid units, EV charging is still arguably hit and miss.

What Car? consumer editor Claire Evans said: "More people will be relying on the UK's electric car public charging network in the next few years, and they will need to know which companies offer the highest level of service and best value for money."

Earlier this year, Autocar undertook an investigation into charging which revealed that despite strong overall trends, many networks are inconsistent.

The What Car? survey aims to add to this data to build a more detailed image of the UK's EV charging.

READ MORE

Take the What Car? Electric Car Charging Survey here 

Gridserve acquires Ecotricity Electric Highway EV charging network 

New Renault ElectriCity to centre firm's future EV production 

How much does it cost to charge an electric car?

Used cars for sale

 Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move 5dr
2014
£3,489
70,523miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,490
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,499
91,747miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 Vr7 5dr
2014
£3,595
81,881miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Seat Mii 1.0 S 5dr [ac]
2014
£3,627
55,865miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Swift 1.2 Sz2 5dr
2014
£3,695
68,890miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Excite 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,699
69,032miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 S 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,700
57,085miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2015
£3,882
44,432miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Everrati Porsche 964 2021 UK FD hero front

Everrati Porsche 964 Signature 2021 UK review

1 Genesis GV80 2021 UK FD hero front

Genesis GV80 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q7 TFSIe 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi Q7 55 TFSIe 2021 UK review

1 Genesis G80 2021 UK FD hero front

Genesis G80 2021 UK review

Lotus Exige Final FD RT 2021 31 Richard Lane

Lotus Exige 390 Sport Final Edition 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Bill Lyons 10 June 2021

There are about 80,000 individual petrol pumps in the UK. But no one seems the slightest bit interested in figuring out how many individual charging points we need in this country to have a comparable 'refueling network' for BEVs. Contrary to what is stated in the article, there are almost 40,000 charging points in the UK. However, given that BEVs have to stop far more often and for far longer, I suspect 'CHARGE POINT RAGE' will soon become part of our everyday vernacular. (Unless someone can think of something more catchy!)

Any suggestions?

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Everrati Porsche 964 2021 UK FD hero front

Everrati Porsche 964 Signature 2021 UK review

1 Genesis GV80 2021 UK FD hero front

Genesis GV80 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q7 TFSIe 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi Q7 55 TFSIe 2021 UK review

1 Genesis G80 2021 UK FD hero front

Genesis G80 2021 UK review

Lotus Exige Final FD RT 2021 31 Richard Lane

Lotus Exige 390 Sport Final Edition 2021 UK review

View all latest drives