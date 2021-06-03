BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: UK-based EV firm Lunaz secures investment from David Beckham
UP NEXT
First drive: BMW i4 M50 xDrive prototype review

UK-based EV firm Lunaz secures investment from David Beckham

Classic EV company will expand into commercial vehicles, aiming for 500 jobs across three divisions
News
1 min read
3 June 2021

Electrified classic car firm Lunaz will receive investment from former England footballer David Beckham as the company plans to grow its production offering.

Beckham has taken a 10% stake in the firm, which was founded in 2018, and joins investors such as the Rueben and Barclay families. The Silverstone-based company aims to provide 500 highly skilled jobs by 2024.

“Lunaz represents the very best of British ingenuity in both technology and design," Beckham said. "I was drawn to the company through their work restoring some of the most beautiful classic cars through upcycling and electrification.

“[Company founder] David Lorenz and his team of world-class engineers are building something very special and I look forward to being part of their growth.” 

Lunaz already has a wide portfolio of classic cars, producing electrified versions of the original Bentley Continental, the Mk1 Range Rover and Rolls-Royce Phantom V, but will expand its production to make commercial vehicles on a mass global scale. This will start with industrial HGVs such as refuse trucks.

The firm also announced plans for the Lunaz Group, with three individual divisions. Lunaz Design will focus on classic car revival, Lunaz Applied Technologies will upcycle fleet vehicles, and Lunaz Powertrain will provide the manufacturer’s proprietary modular powertrain. 

READ MORE

Silverstone start-up Lunaz to electrify British classic cars

Ultimate EV guide: every electric car rated

UK firm's unique EV design could boost range by 30%

Used cars for sale

 Hyundai I10 1.2 Classic 5dr
2014
£2,711
77,017miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,350
48,818miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Active 3dr
2014
£3,395
39,529miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,395
39,300miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,490
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Mokka X 1.4t Ecotec Elite 5dr
2018
£3,550
56,605miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Seat Mii 1.0 S 5dr [ac]
2014
£3,627
55,865miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 S 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,720
57,085miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Excite 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,745
69,032miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Mazda MX 5 Sport Venture 2021 UK FD hero front

Mazda MX-5 1.5 Sport Venture 2021 UK review

1 DS 9 2021 UK FD hero front

DS 9 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q4 2021 FD hero front

Audi Q4 Sportback 50 E-tron quattro 2021 review

land rover defender se d300 review 2021 049

Land Rover Defender 110 SE D300 2021 UK review

1 Aston Martin Victor 2021 FD hero front

Aston Martin Victor 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Mazda MX 5 Sport Venture 2021 UK FD hero front

Mazda MX-5 1.5 Sport Venture 2021 UK review

1 DS 9 2021 UK FD hero front

DS 9 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q4 2021 FD hero front

Audi Q4 Sportback 50 E-tron quattro 2021 review

land rover defender se d300 review 2021 049

Land Rover Defender 110 SE D300 2021 UK review

1 Aston Martin Victor 2021 FD hero front

Aston Martin Victor 2021 UK review

View all latest drives