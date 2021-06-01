BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: UK firm's unique EV design could boost range by 30%
UP NEXT
New Birmingham Clean Air Zone comes into force today

UK firm's unique EV design could boost range by 30%

London-based Page-Roberts lists numerous benefits of vertically mounted batteries
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
1 June 2021

A London-based start-up has revealed an innovative electric car design solution that, it says, could allow for 30% more range per charge. 

Page-Roberts, founded in 2019, aims to "dramatically upscale EV efficiencies with cutting-edge engineering solutions that deliver design elegance."

The firm's patented design concept rethinks the position of the battery pack in a conventional passenger-carrying electric car. Rather than site it under the floor, as it is on most production cars, Page-Roberts calls for the battery to be mounted vertically in the cabin itself. 

Pointing to the added height, extended wheelbase and "structural complexities" of a conventional 'skateboard' arrangement, Page-Roberts posits that a vertically oriented power pack could improve the design, user experience and manufacturing cost of electric cars.

The battery would be positioned between two rows of opposite-facing seats, in an arrangement that, Page-Roberts claims, is "far more compact" than existing designs. It would also allow the car to sit lower, be more aerodynamically efficient and weigh less. 

As a result, the firm claims, the car has the potential to travel 30% further on a charge, or use a smaller battery to maintain a similar range to existing levels. 

It also estimates that manufacturing costs could be slashed by up to 36%.

The design is envisaged as a solution for small electric cars, particularly "sleek and sporty four-seat vehicles", which would benefit from the lower-slung silhouette and shorter wheelbase.

Page-Roberts chief technology officer Mark Simon, previously of engineering firm Ricardo, outlined the motivation for the design: "Challenges around battery cost and energy density along with range and charging infrastructure continue to stall progress with EVs, despite both car brands and tech leaders racing to put their stamp on the market. 

"Our design concept reduces costs, increases efficiency, enhances agility and offers design freedom. The efficiency translates to less time charging from either longer range or smaller batteries, so pressure on charging points – another key pain point for the industry – will also be reduced.”

READ MORE

The strangest car-related patents ever granted

Williams and Italdesign offer firms 'turn-key' EV package​

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Excite 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,000
77,476miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,350
48,818miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Active 3dr
2014
£3,395
39,529miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,490
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Fabia 1.6 Tdi Cr 90 Se 5dr
2014
£3,495
77,486miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2015
£3,590
29,655miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 Vr7 5dr
2014
£3,595
81,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Seat Mii 1.0 S 5dr [ac]
2014
£3,627
55,865miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 5dr
2014
£3,700
51,342miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Audi Q4 2021 FD hero front

Audi Q4 Sportback 50 E-tron quattro 2021 review

land rover defender se d300 review 2021 049

Land Rover Defender 110 SE D300 2021 UK review

1 Aston Martin Victor 2021 FD hero front

Aston Martin Victor 2021 UK review

1 McLaren Elva 2021 UK FD Hero Front

McLaren Elva 2021 UK review

1 Lexus RX 450h L 2021 UK FD hero front

Lexus RX 450h L 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Andrew1 1 June 2021
Lol, so the back passagers have to face the rear of the vehicle? Innovative! I wonder why no other manufacturer thought about it... Maybe because it's STUPID?

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Audi Q4 2021 FD hero front

Audi Q4 Sportback 50 E-tron quattro 2021 review

land rover defender se d300 review 2021 049

Land Rover Defender 110 SE D300 2021 UK review

1 Aston Martin Victor 2021 FD hero front

Aston Martin Victor 2021 UK review

1 McLaren Elva 2021 UK FD Hero Front

McLaren Elva 2021 UK review

1 Lexus RX 450h L 2021 UK FD hero front

Lexus RX 450h L 2021 UK review

View all latest drives