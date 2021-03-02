Lunaz adds Bentley Continental to range of classic British EVs

Silverstone-based classic car electrification specialist Lunaz has expanded its portfolio with what it calls “the world's first electric classic Bentley”, as it prepares to heavily upsize its production facility and workforce.

The latest addition to the company's line-up of electric British classics is the 1961 Bentley S2 Continental Flying Spur, which follows a similar formula to previous Lunaz models in gaining subtle modern upgrades in addition to its all-electric powertrain, while remaining scarcely discernible from the original car.

The Continental's recognisable design - the work of revered coachbuilder Mulliner Park Ward - is largely untouched, with visual modifications limited to the bespoke two-tone green paint scheme, as specified by the buyer. But virtually nothing of the original drivetrain or chassis remains in place.

The 6.2-litre V8 has been removed to make way for an electric powertrain of undisclosed capacity and output, though likely to be derived from the 375bhp, 516lb ft system that propels the firm's similarly conceived take on the Rolls-Royce Phantom V and Silver Cloud.

That system is powered by an 80kWh battery pack that offers a range of more than 250 miles, and gets the similarly sized Rolls-Royce models from 0-60mph in less than five seconds.

Inside, the leather and walnut trim have been hand-restored as part of Lunaz's exhaustive restoration process, with concessions to modernity arriving in the form of air conditioning and a retro-styled infotainment display that brings sat-nav and smartphone mirroring functionality.

It's all change underneath, too, where the suspension and brakes have been updated in line with the substantial performance boost, and the old manual steering rack has been swapped for an electrically assisted item.

With the first example now complete - and said to be headed for daily use at the hands of its unnamed owner - Lunaz has now opened orders for a run of electric S1, S2 and S3-generation Bentley Continental models, in both two- and four-door bodystyles. Prices start from £350,000 (excluding local taxes) with production on a “strictly limited” and highly exclusive basis.

As with the electrified Mk1 Range Rover revealed by Lunaz last year, the Bentley will also be available in convertible form.

This is set to be a year of significant expansion for the nascent electrification firm, as it prepares to move into a new facility with five times the floor space of its current building within the next few months, and develop “new applications” for its self-developed EV powertrain.

The new Lunaz HQ will give views over Silverstone circuit's Club Corner, and will serve as a base for all restoration, electrification and personalisation processes. The company says: “Classic cars by Lunaz Design represent a tailored collaboration between its customer and the company’s team of designers. The factory is designed from the ground up to provide them with the opportunity to engage with every facet of the restoration, re-engineering and conversion of their cars.”

Lunaz hints at the potential for its electric drivetrain technology to play a role in the electrification of large-scale fleets as the 2030 combustion ban nears. “Conversion and upcycling of these vehicles represents a far more cost-effective and sustainable proposition than commissioning entirely new assets,” it said. “Lunaz is poised to serve this demand in line with the principles of the circular economy.”

Potential customers have yet to be identified, but Lunaz said it will “announce growth to both its classic car model portfolio and wider applications in the coming months”.