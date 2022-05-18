BACK TO ALL NEWS
Land Rover Defender 130 to make debut on 31 May

Tesla to expand select UK Superchargers to other electric vehicles

Firm will open 15 stations with 158 devices around the UK to drivers of EVs from other brands
News
2 mins read
18 May 2022

Tesla has announced it will expand its charging network to non-Tesla EV owners at select sites in the UK, as part of a pilot scheme to “accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy”.

Some 158 devices at 15 Supercharger stations around the UK will be opened to non-Tesla drivers. Drivers can gain access to the Supercharger network through the Tesla smartphone app. 

The 15 sites that will initially be opened up to non-Tesla owners are: Aberystwyth, Adderstone, Aviemore, Banbury, Birmingham St Andrews, Cardiff, Dundee, Flint, Folkestone Eurotunnel, Grays, Manchester Trafford Centre, Thetford, Trumpington, Uxbridge and Wokingham.

As part of the pilot scheme, Tesla will monitor congestion the sites. 

Current Tesla owners will benefit from the lowest pricing rates, while new users can opt for a monthly subscription costing £10.99 per month to gain slightly lower prices. Non-members, meanwhile, will be charged an average price of 60p per kWh, although rates will vary by site. 

“It has always been our ambition to open the Supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs and by doing so encourage more drivers to go electric. More customers using the Supercharger network enables faster expansion,” Tesla said in a statement. 

“Our goal is to learn and iterate quickly, while continuing to aggressively expand the network, so we can eventually welcome both Tesla and non-Tesla drivers at every Supercharger worldwide.”

Drivers will be able to view whether a charger is compatible with their non-Tesla EV, as well as site availability. Tesla chargers have two cables, but non-Tesla cars can use only the CCS connector. 

Much of the appeal of Tesla cars comes from the exclusivity of the Supercharger network. There are around 25,000 devices at 2500 stations around the world, with around 600 of them in the UK and Ireland. 

Tesla CEO Elon Musk initially revealed the intention to open up the network in July 2021, with plans to offer Tesla charging in all countries “over time”. 

Autocar has asked Tesla whether non-Tesla EVs will be able to charge at the maximum available rate of 150kW.

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Paul Dalgarno 18 May 2022

Disastrous move by Tesla. They've done so well in setting these up, and they're giving away a huge advantage to competitors. When Tesla owners turn up and can't get charged because of non-Telsa's in the bay there'll be significant bad feeling towards Tesla. This will be a huge reputational hit if capacity isn't maintained for Tesla owners.

Their annoucement is just BS, it's about extra revenue from chargers, which is fine, but don't dress it up as something else.

Quite the most stupid decision in their history, and if they don't control capacity it'll be a PR disaster. My friends ask about my car, I say it's fantastic and the charging network makes the deal for me.

Ravon 18 May 2022

Totally agree, the main reason for choosing Tesla was the exclusive charging infrastructure , now potentially I can buy a Taycan, and enjoy Tesla's marvellous infrastructure. Anyone for a used Model 3 long Range, Performance ?

