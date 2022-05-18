Tesla to expand select UK Superchargers to other electric vehicles

Tesla has announced it will expand its charging network to non-Tesla EV owners at select sites in the UK, as part of a pilot scheme to “accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy”.

Some 158 devices at 15 Supercharger stations around the UK will be opened to non-Tesla drivers. Drivers can gain access to the Supercharger network through the Tesla smartphone app.

The 15 sites that will initially be opened up to non-Tesla owners are: Aberystwyth, Adderstone, Aviemore, Banbury, Birmingham St Andrews, Cardiff, Dundee, Flint, Folkestone Eurotunnel, Grays, Manchester Trafford Centre, Thetford, Trumpington, Uxbridge and Wokingham.

As part of the pilot scheme, Tesla will monitor congestion the sites.

Current Tesla owners will benefit from the lowest pricing rates, while new users can opt for a monthly subscription costing £10.99 per month to gain slightly lower prices. Non-members, meanwhile, will be charged an average price of 60p per kWh, although rates will vary by site.

“It has always been our ambition to open the Supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs and by doing so encourage more drivers to go electric. More customers using the Supercharger network enables faster expansion,” Tesla said in a statement.

“Our goal is to learn and iterate quickly, while continuing to aggressively expand the network, so we can eventually welcome both Tesla and non-Tesla drivers at every Supercharger worldwide.”

Drivers will be able to view whether a charger is compatible with their non-Tesla EV, as well as site availability. Tesla chargers have two cables, but non-Tesla cars can use only the CCS connector.

Much of the appeal of Tesla cars comes from the exclusivity of the Supercharger network. There are around 25,000 devices at 2500 stations around the world, with around 600 of them in the UK and Ireland.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk initially revealed the intention to open up the network in July 2021, with plans to offer Tesla charging in all countries “over time”.

Autocar has asked Tesla whether non-Tesla EVs will be able to charge at the maximum available rate of 150kW.