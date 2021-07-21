Smart EQ Fortwo gets Brabus design cues for £25,495

The Smart EQ Fortwo Racing Green Edition is now on sale, with Brabus-inspired features inside and out inflating the car’s price to £25,495, a figure that includes the government’s plug-in car discount of £2500.

The special-edition EQ Fortwo rides on 16in Brabus Monoblock XI alloy wheels with a silver undercut. LED headlights, a panoramic glass roof and Racing Green metallic paint complete the exclusive exterior look.

Inside, the hand-stitched seats are finished in Cognac nappa leather, as are the dashboard, door panels and three-spoke multifunction steering wheel. Diamond and Racing Green stitching is used throughout.

Other Brabus touches include the sports pedals, handbrake lever, gear stick and aluminium door sills, while the dashboard features a carbonfibre-esque trim.

As with the entry-level, £19,200 version of the EQ Fortwo, the Racing Green Edition uses an 8.0in touchscreen running a Connect media system, which is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Smart says the Racing Green Edition will be on sale for “a limited time only” but hasn’t said how long interested buyers will have to place their orders.

Underneath, the powertrain is untouched: an 81bhp electric motor drives the rear wheels, with 0-62mph taking 11.6sec en route to a top speed of 81mph. The 17.6kWh battery gives an official range of 80 miles, although drivers will see something closer to 70 in real-world conditions.

Smart says a rapid charger will top up the battery from 10% to 80% in less than 40 minutes and a typical home wallbox unit will deliver a full charge in under six hours.

The EQ Fortwo and EQ Forfour have been the brand’s only models for some time. However, last week, Smart released preview images of a new electric SUV that’s due to be unveiled at the Munich motor show in September.

READ MORE

Smart EQ Fortwo review

Smart electric SUV will show off brand’s premium ambition

Ineos finalises purchase of Smart factory from Mercedes-Benz