Polestar Synergy revealed as vision of electric supercar

Polestar has revealed the Synergy concept, a “fantasy supercar” that combines three models created for a design contest.

Displayed at the 2023 Munich motor show as a full-size mock-up, the Polestar Synergy is centered on performance, an advanced technical story and sustainability. It also takes inspiration from nature.

After 600 contest entrants were whittled down to 10, three winners were selected. Two based in France contributed to the exterior, while one from China took the lead on the interior.

The winners worked alongside the Polestar design team for six months to finalise the design of the concept, which measures 1.07 metres tall and 4.65 metres long.

It features imposing wheel arches, a large front splitter and a dramatic rear lightbar.

Polestar said the exterior design takes inspiration from a hammerhead shark, plus “emotional durability” and “technical upgradability”.

The interior, which incorporates a single sports-style seat, is “performance orientated". It's fitted with a racing harness, a digital visor display and a host of small digital screens throughout, displaying information such as battery charge and outside temperature.

A large ‘floating’ digital display replaces a traditional dashboard, while a yoke-style steering wheel features its own digital display.

“This year, the story is as much about collaboration as performance," said Polestar design boss Maximillian Missoni. "I’m proud that the team were able to guide and support the winners to realising their dream as a full-scale model.

“It’s not often student designers receive such exposure at the start of their career, something the Polestar Design Community on Instagram does so well, amplified this year by the 1:1-scale model and its planned tour of Polestar locations around the world.”

While the Synergy won’t go into production, the Sino-Swedish EV maker is expanding its line-up. It revealed the Polestar 3 SUV earlier this year, after the Polestar 5 GT made its debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The Polestar 6, a limited-edition roadster, sold out its 500-strong production quota earlier this year.

Polestar's design competition first started in 2020. The brand announced a collaboration with Hot Wheels alongside the reveal of the Synergy concept, which will be the inspiration for the next design competition, and lead to Hot Wheels and Matchbox collectibles.