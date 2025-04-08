BACK TO ALL NEWS
New single-motor Volvo EX90 shaves £14k off SUV's starting price
2026 Mercedes-AMG C63 to drop PHEV four for new PHEV six

New single-motor Volvo EX90 shaves £14k off SUV's starting price

New rear-wheel-drive model brings EV's price down to £82,660 while boosting range to 380 miles

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
8 April 2025

The Volvo EX90 has gained a single-motor variant that trims the electric SUV's starting price by nearly £14,000.

Available to order now from £82,660, the new Single Motor variant adds a rear-wheel-drive option to the EX90 line-up, which from launch has been exclusively four-wheel-drive.

The rear-mounted motor produces 276bhp and 361lb ft for a 0-62mph time of 8.4sec, while top speed – as with all Volvo models – is capped at 112mph.

The less powerful drivetrain nets a boost in economy: the new entry-level version of the seven-seater is capable of returning 3.4mpkWh on the WLTP cycle, compared with the Twin Motor variant's 2.9mpkWh. 

That means that, even with the usable battery capacity slightly reduced from 107kWh to 100kWh, Single Motor spec boosts the EX90's range from 364 to 380 miles on a charge.

The battery remains capable of rapid charging at speeds of up to 250kW. 

The Single Motor arrives alongside a new entry-trim level, Plus, which can also be applied to the Twin Motor for £89,495.

Plus trim comes with four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, a 14.5in touchscreen and a 360deg camera as standard.

The Single Motor rides on steel springs, while the Twin Motor benefits from air suspension and adaptive dampers. 

The EX90 is built alongside the Polestar 3 at Volvo's plant in Charleston, South Carolina, where new Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson has suggested there is capacity for more production in response to the US's new 25% tariffs on imported cars. 

Read our review

Car review
Volvo EX90 review 2024 01

Volvo EX90

New seven-seat SUV joins XC90 in showrooms as a technological trailblazer for Volvo’s all-electric future

Read our review

