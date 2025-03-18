BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New BYD electric car platform brings 1000kW charging, 1084bhp
UP NEXT
Volkswagen considering new 4x4 based on Scout platform

New BYD electric car platform brings 1000kW charging, 1084bhp

Cars on Super e-Platform can add 249 miles of charge in five minutes, while new EV motors top 30,000rpm

Greg Kable
News
3 mins read
18 March 2025

BYD has revealed its Super e-Platform, a new electric car architecture centred on the latest evolution of its lithium-iron-phosphate Blade battery, capable of charging at up to 1000kW.

Showcased in the updated Han L saloon and Tang L SUV set for delivery in China later this year, the platform also supports a new generation of high-revving electric motors as part of a performance drivetrain developing up to 1084bhp in dual-motor guise.

The Super e-Platform’s newly developed battery is described as a 'flash-charge' battery. Although BYD has yet to reveal its capacity and weight, the company claims it has achieved a 10C charging multiplier, allowing a theoretical full charge in just six minutes. With a charging voltage of up to 1000V and a maximum current of 1000A, the system can sustain 1MW (megawatt) charging power - far greater than the fastest-charging EVs currently on sale.

Related articles

In tests, the new battery maintained high levels of charging power throughout the charging process, achieving up to 600kW even at a 90% state of charge. To support this capability, BYD has developed a new 1000kW supercharger, which it says allows the updated Han L and Tang L to add up to 249 miles of range in five minutes under optimal conditions. This is double the 500kW peak power of Tesla’s latest V4 Supercharger.

To facilitate the introduction of its new battery technology, BYD plans to construct more than 4000 supercharging stations across China. 

Beyond charging advancements, the Super e-Platform also introduces a new in-house-developed electric motor, which BYD claims operates at up to 30,511rpm - the highest of any mass-produced electric motor to date, and the first to exceed 30,000rpm in large-scale production.

With a peak output of 778bhp, the motor has a power density of 22bhp per kg. It operates in combination with a smaller front electric motor developing 308bhp, providing four-wheel-drive Han L and Tang L models with a combined 1084bhp - sufficient, says BYD, for respective 0-62mph times of 2.7sec and 3.6sec, and top speeds of 190mph and 178mph. Rear-wheel-rive, single-motor variants develop 671bhp.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

skoda elroq rt 2025 front action blur 32
Skoda Elroq
9
Skoda Elroq
Honda Civic e HEV 2025 Review front tracking 506
Honda Civic
8
Honda Civic
BMW M4
Used BMW M4 2014-2020 review
8
Used BMW M4 2014-2020 review
RZ450e 26.4.23 leebrimble 003 scaled
Lexus RZ
6
Lexus RZ
Yangwang U5 review 01 cornering front
Yangwang U8 review
Yangwang U8 review

View all car reviews

Back to top

The company has yet to reveal any plans to put the Super e-Platform underneath any of its UK-market models. The BYD EVs currently on sale here – the Dolphin, Atto 3, Seal and Seal-U – use the 'e-Platform 3.0', which currently accommodates batteries of up to 82.5kWh, maximum charging speeds of 150kW and a peak power output of 523bhp. 

Supporting the new battery and drivetrain, BYD has also developed a new generation of silicon carbide power microchips capable of handling up to 1500V.

The updated Han L and Tang L SUV have gone on sale in China, with starting prices of RMB 270,000 (£29,500) and RMB 280,000 (£30,600) respectively. Both models come equipped with BYD’s ‘God’s Eye B’ smart driving system, featuring roof-mounted lidar.

Additionally, BYD has opened reservations for the Han L DM and Tang L DM plug-in hybrids, featuring a 536bhp version of its DM-p petrol-electric system. Set to be launched in April, the plug-in hybrid models are said by officials to accelerate from 0–62mph in 3.9sec and 4.3sec respectively.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Renault ARKANA 1.6 E-TECH S Edition Auto 2WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£17,400
18,260miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 1.5T Exceed Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£14,299
28,050miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia XCeed 1.0 T-GDi Connect Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£15,995
11,872miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Citroen Berlingo 1.5 BlueHDi Feel M MPV Euro 6 5dr
2019
£13,833
7,852miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q2 1.5 TFSI CoD 35 S Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£18,999
32,124miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat ARONA 1.5 TSI EVO FR DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£12,799
50,017miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault CAPTUR 1.0 TCe Iconic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£11,199
54,800miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 208 1.2 PureTech Allure Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£14,038
20,305miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche Macan 3.6T V6 Turbo PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£21,995
94,562miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Dozza 18 March 2025

Coz we all need a 1049bhp for our daily commute. *roll eyes* 

Peter Cavellini 18 March 2025
Dozza wrote:

Coz we all need a 1049bhp for our daily commute. *roll eyes* 

Cause if we could charge an EV car like fill an ICE car wouldn't we think about buying an EV?, ok, for various reasons it's a no goer, cars cost too much, infrastructure is still in its infancy and not reliable yet, and 1000+hp?, yeah, battery weight necessitates the crazy hp to move it like an ICE car does,and no , cars don't need to be this fast, who drives like that every day?

Latest Reviews

skoda elroq rt 2025 front action blur 32
Skoda Elroq
9
Skoda Elroq
Honda Civic e HEV 2025 Review front tracking 506
Honda Civic
8
Honda Civic
BMW M4
Used BMW M4 2014-2020 review
8
Used BMW M4 2014-2020 review
RZ450e 26.4.23 leebrimble 003 scaled
Lexus RZ
6
Lexus RZ
Yangwang U5 review 01 cornering front
Yangwang U8 review
Yangwang U8 review

View all car reviews