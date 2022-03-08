New 2022 Volkswagen ID Buzz EV to be revealed tomorrow

The long-awaited Volkswagen ID Buzz, a retro-styled electric follow-up to the hugely popular original Microbus, will be revealed on Wednesday.

The new arrival's debut comes five years since it was shown in concept form, and off the back of a long preview campaign which last month saw a camouflaged version of the fully-electric, retro-styled MPV displayed in London.

The disguised ID Buzz was pictured next to Tower Bridge by the official Volkswagen Vans twitter account, with the tweet suggesting it would be touring the city for one day only.

An animated sketch featuring a concept design for the ID Buzz was also revealed, alongside the main teaser clip which presents the ID Buzz with a rainbow camouflage with the models headlights on display.

The model is planned for UK sale during the latter half of 2022 and will become Volkswagen’s fourth dedicated electric model, following the ID 3, ID 4 and newly unveiled ID 5.

It will also be the first ID model to be offered both as a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle, with production planned to take place at VW’s commercial vehicle plant in Hannover, Germany from early this year.

Volkswagen has only previously revealed one clear look at the model’s design with the same rainbow camouflage, which showed a pre-production version of the multi-seat MPV last year.

The unveiling took place on the sidelines of a presentation dedicated to the new ID 5 at VW's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany.