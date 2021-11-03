New Volkswagen ID 5 arrives with 323-mile range, hot GTX version

The rakish-roofed new ID 5 is the third member of Volkswagen’s family of bespoke EVs, joining the ID 3 hatchback and the closely related ID 4 crossover in UK dealerships in the first quarter of 2022.

The standard rear-driven ID 5 will be offered from around the £47,000 mark with a familiar choice of 172bhp and 201bhp motors, which get it from 0-62mph in 10.4sec and 8.4sec respectively.

A 77kWh battery (standard in the UK) offers a maximum range of 323 miles – a slight boost over the straight-backed ID 4, courtesy of the new car’s improved aerodynamics.

The ID 5 matches the ID 4’s 135kW maximum charging rate, too, so it can be topped up to 80% in less than 30 minutes.

Like its sibling, the ID 5 will also be offered in performance-focused GTX guise with an additional motor on the front axle, bumping output to 295bhp and cutting the 0-62mph time to 6.3sec. The additional power does reduce the range, but the ID 5 GTX can still do 304 miles per charge.

With the ID 5, Volkswagen is ushering in an updated version of its touchscreen infotainment system, which promises faster response times, although the controversial touch-slider heating controls remain.