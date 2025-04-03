BACK TO ALL NEWS
The most efficient electric cars - and their real-world results

We crunch the numbers on the electric cars on sale today to which are the most efficient

Jack Warrick
News
6 mins read
3 April 2025

For many electric car buyers, choosing which one to buy hinges on two key factors: how much range the car has, and how efficient it is. 

While many electric cars have impressive claimed range figures, managing to achieve them is another story. 

Electric car efficiency is measured by calculating its miles per kilowatt hour used, shortened to mpkWh. For example, a Volkswagen ID 3 with a 77kWh battery would require an efficiency of 4.5mpkWh to achieve its officially rated 347 miles of range. 

Autocar Electric

View all electric car news, advice and reviews

Efficiency is impacted by several variables, including battery size, driving style and outside temperature. Another important factor is weight. 

The Audi Q8 E-tron, for example, is powered by a 106kWh battery, but weighs a staggering 2585kg, meaning it can deliver only around 2.9mpkWh. 

Larger, SUV-style electric cars are also usually impacted more by drag, which reduces their range compared with sleeker, more aerodynamic sports cars and hatchbacks. 

Then there’s the weather. Warmer temperatures mean a battery’s chemical reactions can occur faster and produce a higher range, whereas colder weather requires more energy, reducing range. 

Other aspects dictated by the driver, such as how fast you drive and the use of climate control or air conditioning, also affect range. A car will often be able to travel further on a single charge in the city compared with on the motorway, as more power is required to sustain higher speeds and handle the increase in drag. 

Now you know how an electric car’s efficiency is impacted - but just how efficient are electric cars in the real world, and which are the most efficient electric cars on sale today? Our list below details the best EVs to squeeze the most mileage out of your battery.

1. Vauxhall Corsa Electric

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior6
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs8

Claimed efficiency: 5.1mpkWh

Autocar’s test efficiency: 3.7mpkWh

That fresh face is probably the most dramatic – and welcome – change to come as part of the Corsa’s mid-life refresh.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

The Vauxhall Corsa-e gained a larger 52kWh battery in 2024 with a boosted 251 miles of range. Vauxhall doesn’t explicitly quote its miles per kWh figures, but using that official 251 miles range figure and the size of the battery produces a figure of 5.1mpkWh. 

Our test gave 3.7mpkWh, which calculates to around 185 miles of range. Similar to the electric Fiat 500, the Corsa-e weighs around 1455kg, which helps the hatchback achieve its impressive efficiency score. 

Keep an eye out, though, as Vauxhall is set to launch a revised version of the Corsa-e with battery updates that boost its range to 246 miles. In theory, that takes the Corsa-e’s efficiency up to around 4.8mpkWh. 

2. Citroen e-C4

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior7
  • Performance6
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs9

Claimed efficiency: 4.8mpkWh

Autocar test efficiency: 4.1mpkWh

The ë-C4 is quite a lot of electric car to be available from £27,360.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

The Citroen e-C4 has been on sale for four years now, but 2025 heralded in a design overhaul in line with some of the brand’s newer models. 

Two battery options are available, but the most efficient is the larger 54kWh unit. It produces 257 miles of range, which means it could potentially return around 4.8mpkWh. 

There are two body styles available - the hatchbacked e-C4, and the saloon e-C4X. Both feature the same powertrain line-up, powered by a single front-mounted electric motor producing 154bhp. 

We’ve yet to do a full in-depth economy run for the new e-C4, but our initial tests returned 4.1mpkWh - good, but still a way off that full advertised figure.

3. Renault 5

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design10
  • Interior9
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs8

Claimed efficiency: 4.8mpkWh 

Autocar test efficiency: 4.2mpkWh

It outclasses all of its rivals with the kind of ride and handling balance that’s rarely seen at this end of the market.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

The Renault 5 is one of the best small electric cars to drive, and it’s also one of the most efficient, according to the French brand. 

With a claimed economy figure of 4.8mpkWh, the Renault 5 should be capable of 252 miles on a single charge. 

Our road test showed that the small French hatchback is certainly capable of that in the city, hitting 5.0mpkWh in suburban driving - equal to 260 miles of range with consistent driving. 

Things weren’t as positive on faster roads, however, with efficiency dropping significantly in our 70mph touring test down to 3.1mpkWh.

4. Dacia Spring

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design7
  • Interior7
  • Performance6
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs10

Claimed efficiency: 4.7mpkWh

Autocar test efficiency: 4.7mpkWh 

For many, it the Dacia Spring will be all the car they ever need, and it will raise a smile or two as well.
Jack Warrick, Staff Writer

Smaller and lighter than all of the other models on this list, the Dacia Spring was always going to score highly for efficiency. 

The entry-level Spring - comfortably the slowest car on sale today - comes with a puny 44bhp electric motor, but it’s the 64bhp variant that most buyers will be interested in. 

All cars get the same 26.8kWh battery with an official range of 140 miles, so that’s a claimed efficiency of 4.7mpkWh - hitting a range of 125 miles. 

Over mixed driving, we matched this exact figure, but city driving returned a very impressive 7.1mpkWh - equal to 190 miles.

5. Peugeot e-308

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior7
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs7

Claimed efficiency: 4.7mpkWh

Autocar’s test efficiency: 4.1mpkWh

The e-308 SW ultimately offers a good deal more practicality for not a lot of extra cash, but once again, Tesla and MG have more pragmatic choices.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

The Peugeot e-308 is due in October 2023 and Peugeot has made some impressive claims about its potential range and efficiency figures, labelling it "a benchmark among 100% electric vehicles in the C-segment". 

Peugeot says that with the e-308’s EV-specific redesign, low-friction tyres and aerodynamic wheel options applied, the new e-308 will be capable of producing 4.8mpkWh in hatchback guise. 

Of course, real-world tests will prove whether it can achieve that ambitious figure, and if it can, it will be the most efficient electric car on sale. 

The new e-308 is powered by a 51kWh (usable) battery with 252 miles of range. The French car maker has priced the hatch from £40,050 here in the UK, and the estate will follow later in 2023.

6. Citroen e-C3

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs8

Claimed efficiency: 4.5mpkWh

Autocar’s test efficiency: 3.6mpkWh

The ë-C3 is proudly built to a cost but still with the goal of not being compromised or feeling cheap.
Mark Tisshaw, Editor

The Citroen e-C3 isn’t as small as the Dacia Spring, but it’s almost as efficient, if the French firm is to be believed. Citroen claims a figure of 4.5mpkWh in mixed use. 

Power comes from a 44kWh battery with produces 203 miles of range, and it sends its energy to a front-mounted, 111bhp electric motor. 

We’ll have in-depth economy results soon, but our initial drive of the e-C3 returned a reasonable 3.6mpkWh, which is down on the officially advertised figure.

7. Mini Cooper SE

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs10

Claimed efficiency: 4.4mpkWh

Autocar’s test efficiency: 4.1mpkWh

This second-generation electric Mini is certainly a more grown-up electric car than the original.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

Mini’s decision to give the electric Mini a much larger battery seems to have paid off, as the British hatchback now offers 247miles of range. 

It’s the entry-level model which offers the best efficiency though, with an official rating of 4.4mpkWh from a 40.7kWh battery, which produces 187 miles of range.

Our tests, in wet and dry conditions, suggests you should get 4.1mpkWh out of the SE and 4.2mpkWh from the E in mixed-road, mixed-speed use. Not bad. 

8. Volkswagen ID 3

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior7
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs7

Claimed efficiency: 4.6mpkWh

Autocar’s test efficiency: 3.8mpkWh

Despite the price, Volkswagen has done a really thorough, objectively commendable job on this its updated ID 3
Jack Warrick, Staff Writer

Having entered its second generation in 2023, the Volkswagen ID 3 has proved itself to be one of the most efficient electric cars on sale. 

Volkswagen’s first-ever bespoke electric hatchback, which launched back in 2019, is now available with both a 58kWh battery and a 77kWh unit. With that larger battery, Volkswagen says the ID 3 is able to travel 347 miles on a single charge. 

In our tests, the ID 3 matched the Kia Niro EV, recording 3.8mpkWh. That calculates to 292 miles of range in the real world, which places the ID 3 near the top of the list of the most efficient electric cars on sale.

9. Kia EV3

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design9
  • Interior9
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling6
  • Costs8

Claimed efficiency: 4.5mpkWh

Autocar's test efficiency: 4.1mpkWh

At 81.4kWh, the big-battery version has more capacity than any rival with a similar level of practicality can offer for the same money.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

The Kia EV3 is a superbly well-rounded electric car, with two battery options measuring 58.3kWh and 81.4kWh.

With the smaller battery, you can expect up to 270 miles of range, but the long-range car can go significantly further, at 375 miles. 

Kia claims the big battery EV3 can achieve 4.5mpkWh, and our tests weren't far off. We achieved 4.1mpkWh on our test route. 

10. Tesla Model 3

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance10
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs8

Claimed efficiency: 4.4mpkWh

Autocar’s test efficiency: 4.0mpkWh

The Model 3 is one of the more compelling cars of its era, and on the basis of this test – and some undeniably attractive pricing – its broad appeal looks set to continue.
Richard Lane, Deputy road test editor

The Tesla Model 3 is one of the electric car pioneers and the most recent version offers more range than ever. 

The firm doesn’t publicly detail its battery sizes, but we know the Model 3 produces up to 436 miles of range in long-range guise. 

Tesla officially quotes an efficiency figure of 4.4mpkWh for this large battery. 

Our tests, conducted using the all-wheel drive long-range model with an advertised range of 390 miles returned 4.0mpkWh in motorway driving and 3.7mpkWh in mixed use. That’s equal to 300- and 277 miles respectively. 

HOW TO CHOOSE AN EFFICIENT CAR

To choose the most efficient electric car, consider range per charge, battery efficiency (mpkWh), and charging speed.

Aerodynamics and weight impact efficiency, so sleek, lightweight models perform better.

Consider regenerative braking and heat pump systems for energy conservation. 

HOW WE TESTED AND SELECTED

The cars in this list were selected and ordered using officially advertised efficiency figures, supplied by each car brand. We've compared these figures with our own economy scores, which were all achieved in the UK, although driving conditions will vary. 

FAQs

What affects electric car efficiency?

Electric car efficiency is affected by several factors. Cars will perform more efficiently in warmer weather rather than in winter, and using key functions like the climate control can also heavily impact your driving range. Driving style is also important. Those who spend more time on the motorway will be using more power consistently, therefore efficiency will suffer. Other factors that impact EV efficiency include the weight of the car and its power output.

How is electric car efficiency measured?

Electric vehicle efficiency is measured in miles per kilowatt-hour (mpkWh). The higher the figure, the more efficient the car. Think of it as the equivalent of miles per gallon for petrol and diesel cars. 

Does driving fast impact efficiency?

Yes, higher speeds increase air resistance, reducing efficiency. Driving at moderate speeds and using regenerative braking improves battery range, but the best results can be seen in town and city driving, where power usage is at its lowest. 

Which car brands make efficient electric cars?

Several car brands make efficient electric cars with long driving ranges, including Tesla, Volkswagen, Kia, Peugeot, Dacia and Citroen. 

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.
inkpen 24 September 2023

My 5 seater "family-sized" 2019 Hyundai Ioniq 28kWh averaged 5m/kWh in the winter and 6m/kWh+ in the summer - average over 22k miles was 5.6kWh. Not an SUV. 1450kg kerb weight & aerodynamic. We seem to be going backwards, with 3m/kWh becoming the norm. 

(Interesting fact: my EV will do 105 mph in drive or reverse! - not that I've tried it...)

sbagnall 23 September 2023
Missed out the Zoe, easily achieves well over 4mpk, with 5 a reality in right conditions.
Tycoon 23 September 2023
Classic Autocar PR piece, Peugeot says it's car will be the most efficient, better put it in the No1 spot above other cars we've actually tested... Once again Tesla demonstrating it's superiority but we can't have that or else people will stop paying us for ads
gagaga 23 September 2023

They've got cash coming in from the manufacturers, cash from the nudge unit.

This rag stopped being trustworthy years ago.  Most of what they publish now is just re-hashed press releases, and 2 hour drives at the launch printed as a 'review'.

I don't trust any of the figure they publish now - they quote the official tests and manufacturer claims with a straight face, including numbers like 130mpg for a 2.5 ton Porsche Cayenne.

