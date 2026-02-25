BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Legendary Lancia Gamma reborn as SUV twinned with DS No7
UP NEXT
Listen: Evoluto's Ferrari 355 restomod stretches V8 in high-speed tunnel runs

Legendary Lancia Gamma reborn as SUV twinned with DS No7

New SUV will prove crucial in securing Stellantis brand’s future, following Ypsilon supermini

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
25 February 2026

Lancia is reviving the famed Gamma as an upmarket SUV related to the Peugeot 3008 and incoming DS No7, and it has now been seen for the first time.

Caught winter testing ahead of its unveiling later this year, the Gamma evidently draws on the Lancia Ypsilon supermini in its design, with Y-shaped grille decoration and low-set headlights.

The Gamma is large and rakish SUV, in a similar vein to the Cupra Tavascan and Ford Capri EVs.

Like other models based on the STLA Medium platform, it will offer a mix of pure-combustion, hybrid and electric powertrains. This prototype, according to Autocar’s spy photographer, is an EV.

Lancia CEO Luca Napolitano previously said the Gamma “represents a milestone in our journey towards the future”, standing for “innovation, style and a relentless pursuit of excellence”. 

Stellantis relaunched Lancia in 2022 with the Pu+Ra Zero concept, but no plans for UK sales have been detailed.

The Italian brand has limited cachet here, having left the market back in 1994, so a return seems unlikely.

The Gamma will prove crucial in securing Lancia's future in Europe, given it has struggled to build much traction with the Ypsilon.

According to data from European industry body the ACEA, it sold 11,747 cars in the region last year, a drop of 64% compared with 2024. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

1. Tesla Model 3 RWD front
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3
BYD Atto 3 review 2026 001
BYD Atto 3 Evo
BYD Atto 3 Evo
1 hyundai bayon uk 0226 05
Hyundai Bayon
7
Hyundai Bayon
Alpine A290 GTS review 2026 001
Alpine A290
8
Alpine A290
Kia K4 review 2026 026
Kia K4
8
Kia K4

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

used Renault Twingo 2008-2013 cars for sale

 Renault Clio 1.6 E-TECH Techno Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£17,998
 Renault Clio 1.6 E-TECH Esprit Alpine Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£19,998
 Renault Clio 1.6 E-TECH Esprit Alpine Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£19,998
 Renault Clio 1.2 16V Dynamique Nav Euro 6 5dr opens in a new tab
£6,290
 Renault Captur 1.3 TCe ENERGY GT Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£9,098
 Renault Captur 1.2 TCe ENERGY Dynamique S Nav EDC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£10,349
 Renault Captur 0.9 TCe ENERGY Dynamique Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£7,999
 Renault Captur 1.6 E-TECH Techno Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£20,498
 Renault Captur 1.6 E-TECH 9.8kWh E-Tech Engineered Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£18,490
View all 7972 cars

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
Pierre 25 February 2026

Lancias used to be desirable cars.  

Jeremy 25 February 2026

Lancia have form for this. Does anyone remember the Lancia Voyager? A Chrysler Voyager with a Lancia badge back in the FCA days - they couldn't even be bothered to come up with a different name for it! I saw one in Austria last week. 

xxxx 25 February 2026

DS and Lancia, maybe stellantis think their combined sales will hit double figurers.  This is no way to run a high'ish volume car business. 

Latest Reviews

1. Tesla Model 3 RWD front
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3
BYD Atto 3 review 2026 001
BYD Atto 3 Evo
BYD Atto 3 Evo
1 hyundai bayon uk 0226 05
Hyundai Bayon
7
Hyundai Bayon
Alpine A290 GTS review 2026 001
Alpine A290
8
Alpine A290
Kia K4 review 2026 026
Kia K4
8
Kia K4

View all car reviews