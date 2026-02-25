Lancia is reviving the famed Gamma as an upmarket SUV related to the Peugeot 3008 and incoming DS No7, and it has now been seen for the first time.

Caught winter testing ahead of its unveiling later this year, the Gamma evidently draws on the Lancia Ypsilon supermini in its design, with Y-shaped grille decoration and low-set headlights.

The Gamma is large and rakish SUV, in a similar vein to the Cupra Tavascan and Ford Capri EVs.

Like other models based on the STLA Medium platform, it will offer a mix of pure-combustion, hybrid and electric powertrains. This prototype, according to Autocar’s spy photographer, is an EV.

Lancia CEO Luca Napolitano previously said the Gamma “represents a milestone in our journey towards the future”, standing for “innovation, style and a relentless pursuit of excellence”.

Stellantis relaunched Lancia in 2022 with the Pu+Ra Zero concept, but no plans for UK sales have been detailed.

The Italian brand has limited cachet here, having left the market back in 1994, so a return seems unlikely.

The Gamma will prove crucial in securing Lancia's future in Europe, given it has struggled to build much traction with the Ypsilon.

According to data from European industry body the ACEA, it sold 11,747 cars in the region last year, a drop of 64% compared with 2024.