BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Lancia Gamma: new flagship crossover to arrive in 2026
UP NEXT
JLR faces ongoing supply issues - a year after apologies

Lancia Gamma: new flagship crossover to arrive in 2026

New model will sit on STLA Medium platform, be related to new Vauxhall Insignia and successor to DS 9

Will Rimell
News
1 min read
28 October 2024

Lancia has released the first picture of the new Gamma, which will arrive as the Italian brand’s new flagship in 2026.

The crossover will be based on the STLA Medium platform - which underpins other Stellantis models including the new Peugeot 3008 - and offered with both combustion and electric powertrains.

The Gamma will be twinned with the upcoming successor to the DS 9 and the rebooted Vauxhall Insignia, both of which will share the Gamma’s production line at Melfi, Italy.

Related articles

It will continue the Lancia design ethos introduced by the Pu+Ra concept and seen on the new Ypsilon supermini, launched earlier this year.

Little is known about how the Gamma will look, but it's expected to take the form of a rakish mid-sized crossover.

"The new Lancia Gamma represents a milestone in our journey towards the future,” said Lancia CEO Luca Napolitano. “[It] will showcase the best of what Lancia stands for: innovation, style and a relentless pursuit of excellence.”

Like the Ypsilon, the Gamma is initially expected to be sold only in select European markets. Lancia is yet to detail any plans for a long-awaited return to the UK.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Audi S E Tron GT 2024 review lead front driving
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT
Volkswagen Polo
Used Volkswagen Polo 2009-2017 review
8
Used Volkswagen Polo 2009-2017 review
vanquish lead 002
Aston Martin Vanquish
Aston Martin Vanquish
1Audi RS 3 Sportback daytona grey matt SG18064
Audi RS3 Sportback
Audi RS3
Audi RS3
Nissan Ariya frontcorner
Nissan Ariya
7
Nissan Ariya

View all car reviews

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is a Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used cars for sale

MG HS 1.5 T-GDI Trophy DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£20,998
7,586miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Hyundai Tucson 1.6 GDi SE Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£15,799
13,084miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mini Electric Hatch 32.6kWh Level 2 Auto 3dr
2021
£17,500
734miles
Electric
Automatic
3
Tesla MODEL Y (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 5dr
2022
£33,399
19,441miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Seat Arona 1.0 TSI EVO SE Technology Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£15,298
9,608miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Kia Sportage 1.6 H T-GDi GT-Line Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£28,498
24,977miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
BMW 1 Series 1.5 118i Sport (LCP) DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£23,698
9,931miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi A1 1.0 TFSI Sport Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (Nav)
2017
£11,995
30,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen TOUAREG 3.0 TDI V6 R-Line Tech Tiptronic 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£37,000
33,710miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
tuga 28 October 2024
Pretty sure the Opel/Vauxhall clone was cancelled.

And if the new Ypsilon is anything to go by, that " long awaited " return to the UK? You don't want it.

Latest Reviews

01 Audi S E Tron GT 2024 review lead front driving
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT
Volkswagen Polo
Used Volkswagen Polo 2009-2017 review
8
Used Volkswagen Polo 2009-2017 review
vanquish lead 002
Aston Martin Vanquish
Aston Martin Vanquish
1Audi RS 3 Sportback daytona grey matt SG18064
Audi RS3 Sportback
Audi RS3
Audi RS3
Nissan Ariya frontcorner
Nissan Ariya
7
Nissan Ariya

View all car reviews