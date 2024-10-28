Lancia Gamma: new flagship crossover to arrive in 2026

Lancia has released the first picture of the new Gamma, which will arrive as the Italian brand’s new flagship in 2026.

The crossover will be based on the STLA Medium platform - which underpins other Stellantis models including the new Peugeot 3008 - and offered with both combustion and electric powertrains.

The Gamma will be twinned with the upcoming successor to the DS 9 and the rebooted Vauxhall Insignia, both of which will share the Gamma’s production line at Melfi, Italy.

It will continue the Lancia design ethos introduced by the Pu+Ra concept and seen on the new Ypsilon supermini, launched earlier this year.

Little is known about how the Gamma will look, but it's expected to take the form of a rakish mid-sized crossover.

"The new Lancia Gamma represents a milestone in our journey towards the future,” said Lancia CEO Luca Napolitano. “[It] will showcase the best of what Lancia stands for: innovation, style and a relentless pursuit of excellence.”

Like the Ypsilon, the Gamma is initially expected to be sold only in select European markets. Lancia is yet to detail any plans for a long-awaited return to the UK.