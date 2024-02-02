Official: Lancia Ypsilon reborn as EV supermini with 250-mile range

Lancia has officially revealed the new Ypsilon electric hatchback as well as official specifications, complete with a bold, concept-inspired look, Stellantis’s new infotainment and an EV range of 250 miles.

The long-awaited electric car is Lancia's first, and launches in Ypsilon Limited Edition Cassina form, which the Italian firm claims has been "inspired by the world of Italian furnishings." Just 1906 examples to be produced in tribute to the Italian brand's founding year.

It was fully introduced at Lancia's headquarters in Milan, with customers able to express their interest in buying one through an online portal and joining the brand's One of 1906 campaign.

Said to "represent the maximum expression of design, comfort and well-being on board a Lancia", the new supermini takes its design cues from the Pura HPE concept shown last spring.

The brand said: "The bodywork features the soft, elegant pure, and sensual shapes of the Aurelia and Flaminia, combined with the most modern expressions of radicalism inspired by the brand’s sporting history, embodied by the renowned Stratos and Delta, and by the language of architecture, furnishings, and fashion."

The hatchback is similar in profile similar to the Peugeot e-208, brand new Y-shaped diamond-cut alloy wheels, daytime running lights identical to the Pura HPE concept's, LED headlights mounted underneath them and a Lancia badge mounted on the C-pillar.

At the rear, newly introduced rounded tail-lights are said to have been inspired by the 1970s Stratos rally car and sit next to Lancia's redesigned bumper-width logo, both of which protrude from the rear windscreen for extra presence.