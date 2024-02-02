BACK TO ALL NEWS
Official: Lancia Ypsilon reborn as EV supermini with 250-mile range

Italian brand’s resurgence begins with bold supermini featuring new infotainment and on-board table
Jonathan Bryce
News
3 mins read
14 February 2024

Lancia has officially revealed the new Ypsilon electric hatchback as well as official specifications, complete with a bold, concept-inspired look, Stellantis’s new infotainment and an EV range of 250 miles.

The long-awaited electric car is Lancia's first, and launches in Ypsilon Limited Edition Cassina form, which the Italian firm claims has been "inspired by the world of Italian furnishings." Just 1906 examples to be produced in tribute to the Italian brand's founding year. 

It was fully introduced at Lancia's headquarters in Milan, with customers able to express their interest in buying one through an online portal and joining the brand's One of 1906 campaign.

Said to "represent the maximum expression of design, comfort and well-being on board a Lancia", the new supermini takes its design cues from the Pura HPE concept shown last spring. 

The brand said: "The bodywork features the soft, elegant pure, and sensual shapes of the Aurelia and Flaminia, combined with the most modern expressions of radicalism inspired by the brand’s sporting history, embodied by the renowned Stratos and Delta, and by the language of architecture, furnishings, and fashion."

The hatchback is similar in profile similar to the Peugeot e-208, brand new Y-shaped diamond-cut alloy wheels, daytime running lights identical to the Pura HPE concept's, LED headlights mounted underneath them and a Lancia badge mounted on the C-pillar.

At the rear, newly introduced rounded tail-lights are said to have been inspired by the 1970s Stratos rally car and sit next to Lancia's redesigned bumper-width logo, both of which protrude from the rear windscreen for extra presence.

Lancia announced that the EV hatchback will offer a range of 403km (250 miles).  This means it uses the same 51kWh battery as the Peugeot e-208 and Vauxhall Corsa Electric, resulting in a 0-62mph time of 8.2sec and a top speed of 93mph. It also has the ability to charge from 20% to 80% in 24 minutes.

The firm has partnered with Italian furniture maker Cassina to make the initial edition of the Ypsilon; it was responsible for the design of the interior and exterior colours. 

It has ribbed velvet seats with a cannelloni motif, a small table protruding from the dashboard, a flat-bottomed steering wheel trimmed in leather and black plastic and Stellantis's new Sound Air Light Augmentation (Sala) infotainment system.

This uses fully customisable widgets that are depicted on two standard screens as standard, with the homepage serving as a centralised control panel allowing the driver to choose how they want to communicate with the car, whether it be by touching a button or by their voice.

Prices for the Ypsilon also haven't yet been detailed, but we expect the limited-run model to be priced higher than the equivalent Peugeot and Vauxhall, which cost from £31k and £32k. The brand has confirmed that the car will be sold in European countries such as Spain, France, the Netherlands, and Belgium, however it is yet to confirm a UK entrance.

Jonathan Bryce

Jonathan Bryce
Title: Editorial Apprentice

Jonathan is an editorial apprentice working with Autocar. He has held this position since September 2022, having graduated from the University of Glasgow with a degree in Geography and Business & Management before moving to London to pursue a career in motoring journalism. 

His role at work involves writing news stories, updating and uploading articles for the Autocar website and making sure they are optimised for search engines, helping with social media and building his experience overall.

Anton motorhead 14 February 2024
Whether or not we like the design it is satisfyingly ånon-generic, but ambitions seem to be low with a production run of just 1906. Like in the 60s it's another Lancia we will only see - rarely - on holidays in southern Europe.
STR11 14 February 2024

Man, as someone who (almost) remembers how Lancias used to look like, this is painful. And a 208 looks like a world-class design in comperison.

rhwilton 2 February 2024

Nice to see Lancia make a come back. Stellantis seem to be the only company making sensible electric superminis. What other town runabout gives you a reasonable range outside town once in a while?

