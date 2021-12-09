Gridserve starts construction of two new EV forecourts

Sustainable energy firm Gridserve has begun to upgrade its EV charging network, with major infrastructure developments including 11 new EV hubs and two new electric forecourts.

Construction has started on the two EV forecourts, which are due to open in 2022. One will be situated near Norwich and will open in April 2022, while the other will open at Gatwick Airport in autumn 2022.

The facilities are part of what Gridserve has called the “biggest motorway EV charging upgrade in UK history” and follow on from its acquisition of Ecotricity’s Electric Highway network earlier this year.

The upgrades include the addition of more than 20 EV hubs in total across the country, each with between six and 12 350kW chargers and contactless payment. Most of the hubs are planned to be installed by the end of March 2022.

“Our mission is to deliver sustainable energy and move the needle on climate change, and that's exactly what we are doing,” said Gridserve CEO Toddington Harper.

“Getting people into electric vehicles is a big part of our vision, but to do that, charging has to be simple and free of anxiety, which is why we’ve designed our network entirely around the needs of drivers."

Harper also suggested that the forecourts will help give customers the confidence to move to electric cars eight years ahead of the UK's 2030 ban on new ICE cars.

The Gatwick forecourt will be situated on the southern approach to the airport’s south terminal, adjacent to the M23. It forms a part of Gatwick’s 2040 target for net-zero emissions from its internal operations.

It will be the first forecourt of its kind to be located at an international airport and will allow up to 36 EVs at a time, with multiple connector types that are said to be compatible with all types of electric car.

“We're on a journey to create a low-carbon economy, and Gatwick is keen to play an important role by providing new infrastructure that everyone can use so that together we can start reducing our dependence on fossil fuels,” said Jonathan Pollard, Gatwick’s chief commercial officer.

Pollard said the new facility will contribute to a stronger EV charging infrastructure at the airport, supporting the growing number of passengers who own EVs.

“The new charging infrastructure will also benefit people right across our community, including thousands of staff who live locally, businesses looking to introduce electric vehicle fleets – even those operating busses and trucks – and also local residents who may be considering buying an electric-powered car but were undecided due to the lack of charging facilities,” Pollard said.