BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Gridserve starts construction of two new EV forecourts
UP NEXT
From the archive: 1985's best hot hatchbacks

Gridserve starts construction of two new EV forecourts

Initial forecourts will be built at Norwich and Gatwick Airport, while 11 locations gain EV charging hubs
News
2 mins read
9 December 2021

Sustainable energy firm Gridserve has begun to upgrade its EV charging network, with major infrastructure developments including 11 new EV hubs and two new electric forecourts. 

Construction has started on the two EV forecourts, which are due to open in 2022. One will be situated near Norwich and will open in April 2022, while the other will open at Gatwick Airport in autumn 2022. 

The facilities are part of what Gridserve has called the “biggest motorway EV charging upgrade in UK history” and follow on from its acquisition of Ecotricity’s Electric Highway network earlier this year.

Related articles

The upgrades include the addition of more than 20 EV hubs in total across the country, each with between six and 12 350kW chargers and contactless payment. Most of the hubs are planned to be installed by the end of March 2022. 

“Our mission is to deliver sustainable energy and move the needle on climate change, and that's exactly what we are doing,” said Gridserve CEO Toddington Harper.

“Getting people into electric vehicles is a big part of our vision, but to do that, charging has to be simple and free of anxiety, which is why we’ve designed our network entirely around the needs of drivers."

Harper also suggested that the forecourts will help give customers the confidence to move to electric cars eight years ahead of the UK's 2030 ban on new ICE cars. 

The Gatwick forecourt will be situated on the southern approach to the airport’s south terminal, adjacent to the M23. It forms a part of Gatwick’s 2040 target for net-zero emissions from its internal operations. 

It will be the first forecourt of its kind to be located at an international airport and will allow up to 36 EVs at a time, with multiple connector types that are said to be compatible with all types of electric car. 

“We're on a journey to create a low-carbon economy, and Gatwick is keen to play an important role by providing new infrastructure that everyone can use so that together we can start reducing our dependence on fossil fuels,” said Jonathan Pollard, Gatwick’s chief commercial officer. 

Pollard said the new facility will contribute to a stronger EV charging infrastructure at the airport, supporting the growing number of passengers who own EVs. 

“The new charging infrastructure will also benefit people right across our community, including thousands of staff who live locally, businesses looking to introduce electric vehicle fleets – even those operating busses and trucks – and also local residents who may be considering buying an electric-powered car but were undecided due to the lack of charging facilities,” Pollard said. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Jeep Compass 4xe 2021 UK first drive review lead

Jeep Compass 4xe S 2021 UK review

Jeep Compass 4xe S 2021 UK review
1 Mercedes Benz EQB 2021 UK first drive review lead

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 UK review

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 UK review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 first drive review lead

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review
1 Hongqi E HS9 2021 first drive review hero front

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review
1 Volkswagen Polo 2021 UK first drive review lead

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Other sites at Bromborough, Gateshead, Plymouth and Uckfield also have planning permission and more than 30 additional sites also under development. Gridserve aims to build a total of 100 electric forecourts in the UK. 

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,550
51,639miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Active 5dr
2014
£3,881
30,298miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2015
£3,991
54,921miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Agila 1.0 12v [68] Ecoflex S 5dr
2014
£3,995
55,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Excite 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,999
60,745miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£4,000
17,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex S 3dr
2014
£4,097
54,838miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£4,195
36,433miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 208 1.4 Hdi Active 3dr
2014
£4,199
79,376miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Jeep Compass 4xe 2021 UK first drive review lead

Jeep Compass 4xe S 2021 UK review

Jeep Compass 4xe S 2021 UK review
1 Mercedes Benz EQB 2021 UK first drive review lead

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 UK review

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 UK review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 first drive review lead

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review
1 Hongqi E HS9 2021 first drive review hero front

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review
1 Volkswagen Polo 2021 UK first drive review lead

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

View all latest drives