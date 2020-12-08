BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Green numberplates launched, research predicts boost in EV sales
UP NEXT
More combustion-engined Bentleys still to come before EV transition

Green numberplates launched, research predicts boost in EV sales

Zero-emission vehicles can be supplied with green-badged registration plates from today, which could help local authorities boost incentives
News
2 mins read
8 December 2020

All new and used zero-emission - mainly electric - vehicles sold in the UK are now eligible to wear green-badged numberplates to help distinguish them from petrol and diesel vehicles. 

The plates, intended to make it simpler to identify such vehicles and allow local authorities to easily introduce specific incentives, feature a green flash down the left-hand side in the same place as a European country marker. They are optional on newly registered cars, rather than mandatory. 

Research carried out by Nissan and Yougov claims that 32% of people surveyed would be more likely to buy an electric car because of the new plates, and the prospect of further incentives to be rolled out as a result. This could include specific zero-emission parking zones, exemption from road charges and even zero-emission lanes. 

However, the plates face criticism from some industry corners, with the RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes claiming there are “question marks as to whether drivers would see this as a badge of honour or alternatively it could foster resentment among existing drivers of petrol and diesel vehicles”. RAC’s own research claims only a fifth of drivers think the numberplates are a good idea. 

The move is part of the government’s plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Transport secretary Grant Shapps said when they were announced in the summer: “Green numberplates could unlock a number of incentives for drivers and increase awareness of cleaner vehicles on our roads, showing people that a greener transport future is within our grasp.”

At the time, the government also announced £12 million funding for research into the zero-emissions market to develop greener vehicles and help improve EV charging technology.

Within this funding, £10m will be used for a new Zero Emission Vehicle Innovation Competition. It will invite applicants to bid for project funding to support advancements in both battery EVs and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as charging infrastructure.

Small and medium businesses will receive £2m to support research and development into zero-emissions vehicles in areas such as battery tech and charging infrastructure. The government said the funding will help businesses to drive local economic growth, which could in turn create more than 6000 skilled jobs. 

Shapps said: “A green recovery is key to helping us achieve our net-zero carbon commitments while also promoting economic growth.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Toyota Hilux Invincible X 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Toyota Hilux 2.8 D-4D Invincible X 2020 UK review
Porsche Taycan 4S 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Porsche Taycan 4S 2020 UK review
Volkswagen Golf R 2020 first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Golf R 2021 review
Tesla Model 3 Standard plus 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus 2020 UK review
1 Porsche Macan GTS 2020 UK first drive review hero front
Porsche Macan GTS 2020 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Renault Zoe 2020 road test review - hero front

Renault Zoe

Early adopter of electric power has been refined rather than reinvented

Read our review
Back to top

“We’re supporting small businesses to develop the transport tech of the future through a multi-million-pound investment, ensuring that UK businesses remain at the forefront of low-carbon innovation and research.’’

READ MORE

Report: new UK scrappage scheme 'unlikely', say ministers 

Green numberplates could be a sign of progress 

Government vows to ‘accelerate’ investment in UK road network

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
35
Add a comment…
adrian888 8 December 2020
If people really do buy an EV simply to have a green registration plate then it just shows how stupid we are becoming. And for those boasting about the cheap electric for charging, perhaps you need to think about those in fuel poverty who effectively subsidise your lifestyle through their electric bills inflated to pay for all this green nonsense the middle class wealthy can well afford without subsidies.
artill 8 December 2020
adrian888 wrote:

If people really do buy an EV simply to have a green registration plate then it just shows how stupid we are becoming. And for those boasting about the cheap electric for charging, perhaps you need to think about those in fuel poverty who effectively subsidise your lifestyle through their electric bills inflated to pay for all this green nonsense the middle class wealthy can well afford without subsidies.

Couldnt agree more about people buying a car based on a colour flash on the reg plate.

As for green electricity, a point i havent seen made so well before

 

speculatrix 17 June 2020

I'm just happy with cheap motoring

Since my off peak electricity costs 5p/kWh and my car does 4mi/kWh, it's costing under 1.3p/mile.

I look forward to diesel and petrol cars being banned from city centers, for at least a few years it'll make my life easier not fighting traffic until the general public catch on.

 

scotty5 16 June 2020

I really like it.

Seems like a brilliantly cheap way to promote green cars. People change cars just to have the latest number displayed but the exclusivity lure of a special colour number plate? Like it or not, some people love to show off.  I like the idea.

si73 17 June 2020

I hadn't thought of it like

I hadn't thought of it like that, you may be right, show offs may be lured in for the exclusivity. Well for now until they become more commonplace.

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Toyota Hilux Invincible X 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Toyota Hilux 2.8 D-4D Invincible X 2020 UK review
Porsche Taycan 4S 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Porsche Taycan 4S 2020 UK review
Volkswagen Golf R 2020 first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Golf R 2021 review
Tesla Model 3 Standard plus 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus 2020 UK review
1 Porsche Macan GTS 2020 UK first drive review hero front
Porsche Macan GTS 2020 UK review

View all latest drives