BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ford details two new EV platforms; solid-state batteries likely by 2030
UP NEXT
Nissan plans to open UK battery gigafactory in 2024

Ford details two new EV platforms; solid-state batteries likely by 2030

Blue Oval to launch new EV architecture, universal software stack and innovative Ionboost compact batteries
Autocar
News
2 mins read
26 May 2021

Ford has announced a pair of dedicated EV platforms at its online Capital Markets Day, alongside a pledge to ramp up its connectivity capabilities and EV investment drive. 

The firm expects 40% of its global sales to be fully electric vehicles by 2030 and, under the new Ford+ strategy, has boosted its EV development spending to more than $30 billion (£21.2bn) by 2025. This will fund the conception of a pair of new modular EV platforms, as well as an array of battery technologies that could reduce manufacturing costs, increase usability and minimise environmental impact. 

Crucial to the firm's renewed electrification push will be the introduction of a bespoke rear- and all-wheel-drive platform that, between now and 2030, will be used for a wide variety of vehicles in the active, commercial, pick-up, rugged SUV and full-sized SUV segments. 

It will be joined by a larger architecture that will be used for vehicles in Ford's crucial full-sized pick-up and commercial markets. However, Ford will continue to use Volkswagen's MEB platform for mid-sized passenger cars in Europe from 2023, given its German strategic partner's relative strength in that segment.

Together, the two platforms will drastically reduce manufacturing costs, increase scalability and boost profit margins per vehicle. Ford expects it will be able to share 80% of vehicle components across its entire portfolio. 

Aside from the planned platforms, the headline technology news at Ford's Capital Markets Day was the announcement of a new IonBoost battery programme, developed under the same ethos as the brand's downsized Ecoboost petrol engines. Ionboost Pro batteries will be used for commercial vehicles, which tend to have different use cycles compared with passenger cars.

Beyond that, Ford expects it will be able to bring "long-range, low-cost" solid-state batteries to market by the end of this decade, following its expanded investment, earlier this year, in battery engineering firm Solid Power.

Ford has partnered with Korean company SK Innovation to form BlueOvalSK, a battery production outfit that will produce 60GWh worth of power units per year for Ford and Lincoln vehicles at two separate sites in North America. A new 'Ion Park' facility has been opened in the US as a dedicated centre for the manufacture, development and enhancement of the company's battery technologies. 

Following recent announcements regarding the connectivity capabilities of its new Mach-E and F-150 models, Ford has also outlined a bold plan to ensure its vehicles are 'always on' - connected to the cloud, capable of receiving comprehensive over-the-air updates and offering enhanced entertainment and safety functions - all while reducing development costs and boosting revenue. 

It marks the company's transition away from a conventional retail business and comes in line with a prediction that it will have sold 33 million over-the-air-enabled Ford and Lincoln models by 2028. 

READ MORE

New 2023 MEB-based Ford EV will be small SUV

Ford Mustang Mach-E 2021 review

 

Used cars for sale

 Ford Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost 2dr Auto
2016
£28,489
19,057miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Gt 2dr
2016
£28,650
30,694miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Gt 2dr
2017
£32,470
17,627miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Gt 2dr Auto
2018
£36,995
23,222miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ford Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost 2dr Auto
2019
£37,031
17,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Gt 2dr Auto
2018
£39,000
10,338miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Gt 2dr Auto
2020
£43,000
3,512miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Gt [custom Pack 2] 2dr Auto
2021
£46,999
500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Gt [custom Pack 2] 2dr Auto
2021
£47,999
2,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Aston Martin Victor 2021 FD hero front

Aston Martin Victor 2021 UK review

1 McLaren Elva 2021 UK FD Hero Front

McLaren Elva 2021 UK review

1 Lexus RX 450h L 2021 UK FD hero front

Lexus RX 450h L 2021 UK review

1 Aston Martin V12 Speedster 2021 UK FD hero front

Aston Martin V12 Speedster 2021 UK review

1 Fiat 500e Action 2021 UK FD hero front

Fiat 500 Electric Action 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
NavalReserve 26 May 2021
Low cost long range batteries by the end of the decade.

Yet another good reason not to buy an EV any time soon

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Aston Martin Victor 2021 FD hero front

Aston Martin Victor 2021 UK review

1 McLaren Elva 2021 UK FD Hero Front

McLaren Elva 2021 UK review

1 Lexus RX 450h L 2021 UK FD hero front

Lexus RX 450h L 2021 UK review

1 Aston Martin V12 Speedster 2021 UK FD hero front

Aston Martin V12 Speedster 2021 UK review

1 Fiat 500e Action 2021 UK FD hero front

Fiat 500 Electric Action 2021 UK review

View all latest drives