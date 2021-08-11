BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Cornwall firm to build commercial EVs in the UK from 2023
UP NEXT
New 2021 BMW iX3 updated and priced up from £59,730

Cornwall firm to build commercial EVs in the UK from 2023

Watt Electric Vehicle Company to use bespoke Paces platform for range of electric vans and trucks
News
2 mins read
11 August 2021

A Cornwall-based electric vehicle start-up has revealed its plan to produce ‘next-generation’ commercial vehicles on a new, state-of-the-art platform that minimises weight and costs.

Watt Electric Vehicle Company (WECV), headquartered in St Columb Major, has outlined plans to build up to 5000 commercial EVs per year from 2023, using a new platform named the Passenger and Commercial EV Skateboard (Paces), as detailed exclusively by Autocar earlier this year.

The platform is said to be able to provide the basis for a whole new range of bespoke 'last-mile' vans, trucks and buses that are highly customisable, with different bodystyles. 

The vehicles will comply with ISO regulations and European Small Series Type Approval safety standards. 

Each will weigh as little as possible, courtesy of an innovative layout whereby the battery is housed within the structure of the vehicle itself.

“With ever-increasing pressure on urban emissions, coupled with the growth in home delivery, we've been approached by multiple commercial vehicle manufacturers and fleet operators who are in desperate need of developing the next generation of electric vans, trucks and buses,” said WEVC founder Neil Yates.

“As electrification of the sector only accelerates, what these companies need is a ready-to-go, sophisticated yet cost-effective EV platform on which to build their vehicles. That's Watt Electric Vehicle Company’s Paces architecture."

An initial prototype EV, a van, will be revealed at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Prices for commercial models are yet to be detailed, but the firm plans to produce them at a new facility based in the Midlands from the third quarter of 2023, both as self-branded models and on behalf of third-party manufacturers. 

WEVC is also planning to establish a second Cornish facility in 2023, focused on low-volume production of sports cars and passenger EVs on behalf of other brands.

WEVC is already developing an £81,250 sports car inspired by the Porsche 356, capable of up to 230 miles of range and a 0-62mph time of just over 5.0sec.

READ MORE

Ford Romania plant to build new commercial EV from 2024

Israeli EV start-up partners with major US bodywork supplier

British-designed WEVC Coupe 'reinvents' the EV

Used cars for sale

 Mazda Mx-5 1.8i Sport Venture Edition 2dr
2014
£1,950
63,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£2,750
66,596miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£2,867
69,280miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2014
£2,898
72,919miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,220
45,570miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Easy 5dr
2014
£3,290
61,490miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Chevrolet Spark 1.0i Ls 5dr
2014
£3,335
25,479miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Active 3dr
2014
£3,485
52,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,625
44,642miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Subaru outback 2021 FD hero front

Subaru Outback 2.5i Lineartronic Limited 2021 review

1 Polestar 2 single motor 2021 UK FD hero front

Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Motor 2021 UK review

1 Alfa Romeo GTAm 2021 UK LHD fd hero front

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 UK review

1 Kia Ceed GT Line 2021 facelift first drive tracking front

Kia Ceed 1.5 T-GDI GT-Line 2021 review

1 Renault Arkana 2021 UK FD hero front

Renault Arkana 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Subaru outback 2021 FD hero front

Subaru Outback 2.5i Lineartronic Limited 2021 review

1 Polestar 2 single motor 2021 UK FD hero front

Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Motor 2021 UK review

1 Alfa Romeo GTAm 2021 UK LHD fd hero front

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 UK review

1 Kia Ceed GT Line 2021 facelift first drive tracking front

Kia Ceed 1.5 T-GDI GT-Line 2021 review

1 Renault Arkana 2021 UK FD hero front

Renault Arkana 2021 UK review

View all latest drives