Clean Air Zones: what you need to know

The roll-out of Ultra Low Emission Zones (ULEZs), Clean Air Zones (CAZs) and other pollution-reducing schemes in cities across the UK is accelerating in 2021.
Following the implementation of the UK’s first ULEZ in London in April 2019, similar initiatives will be established in other major cities across England and Scotland.
The cities that have confirmed or expected CAZs are:
Bath - 15 March 2021
Birmingham - 1 June 2021
Leicester (expected) - Summer 2021
Oxford (expected) - August 2021
Bradford (expected) - October 2021
London - 25 October 2021
Bristol (expected) - 29 October 2021
Portsmouth - November 2021
Manchester - Spring 2022
Glasgow - Between February and May 2022
Edinburgh - Between February and May 2022
Dundee - Between February and May 2022
Aberdeen - Between February and May 2022
The cities that are planning CAZs are:
Newcastle - 2021
Sheffield - 2021
WHAT ARE CLEAN AIR ZONES AND HOW DO THEY WORK?
The basic premise of CAZs is similar to that of congestion zones. An area is marked out within a city, usually focused on the city centre. Vehicles travelling within this zone and judged to be excessively polluting face charges, depending on the size of the vehicle.
Larger vehicles like HGVs, coaches and buses that do not meet emissions requirements (explained in more detail below) are charged around £100, although this varies between cities. Private hire cars, taxis and regular passenger vehicles that are non-compliant can expect to pay less, but still incur a charge of around £10 a day.
Like London’s already existing ULEZ, the CAZs will be distinguished by signs to make motorists aware that they are entering the zone. They will also be ring-fenced by numberplate recognition cameras. These make a note of every vehicle that passes through the zone and checks them against a database to determine the charge.
The CAZs will, mostly, be in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week. No reprieve is granted for bank holidays.
WHICH VEHICLES WILL BE AFFECTED?
Since the goal of CAZs is to reduce emissions and improve air quality, zero-emissions vehicles have nothing to fear. However, drivers of vehicles that are not zero-emissions may be liable for charges. Two factors determine whether you will face a charge and at what level: (1) how many emissions your vehicle produces; and (2) what type is it, since, depending on the CAZ class, certain types of vehicles are exempt.
Join the debate
Add your comment
"The general rule is that to travel within a CAZ without a charge, your vehicle has to be at least a Euro 4 emission standard compliant petrol model - in other words, registered after January 2006"...not true, the vehicle is either compliant or it's not, my car petrol is 2002 vintage and is also Euro 4 compliant, I hope it stops people assuming that their older petrol vehicle is automatically "an old clunker". A certain well known manufacurer by their reckless actions handed the anti car lobby all the ammunition they needed and this is the result.
I think this is less about how this will affect us, and more about how it will affect Towns/Cities, in effect - shooting themselves in the foot.
No one is going to pay to park and then get on a bus into the centre, they will simply increasingly abandon shopping as we once knew it in towns. This plays even more into the hands of on-line shopping, so that people can get on with their lives rather than wandering around crowded shopping centres.
This doesn't bode well for retail shops I am afraid.
I once used to enjoy a bit of retail therapy in London, followed by a show or supper..... now that it has been made so difficult and charging you for the 'privilege' I have long since abandoned trips there....many friends have also voted with their feet (or is that fingers), and shop on line instead.
Councils all over the country, are killing the very business's they rely on taxes from, by penalising and charging shoppers for having the temerity to spend their money and expect to be able to drive there. If Councils/Retail wants our business, they should be encouraging us to shop there, removing impediments or penalties...... otherwise I am afraid the writing is on the wall. They will become ghost towns full of coffee bars and charity shops.
Its all well and good local authorities introducing charges for non compliant vehicles but they need to ensure that the data base they are using to check vehicles is accurate. My vehicle is a euro 6 diesel yet when I use the Birmingham CAZ checker it states I will have to pay the charge however checking it on the London CAZ show my car is compliant. Local authorities could potentially be charging owners when they are not entitled to.