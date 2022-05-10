BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volkswagen Group looks to 2023 for new electric car deliveries

Firm blames semiconductor shortage, as well as war in Ukraine, for delays
10 May 2022

The Volkswagen Group has confirmed that customer deliveries of some of its EV models won’t take place until 2023.

The firm, which owns brands such as Skoda, Cupra and Audi, has blamed the ongoing semiconductor shortage, as well as the war in Ukraine, for supply issues that are affecting vehicle production.

VW boss Herbert Diess confirmed an order backlog in western Europe of 300,000 electric cars, reports the Financial Times. He added that EVs in both the US and Europe “are basically sold out” for the rest of 2022.

However, in a statement to Autocar, the group said that some models are still available for delivery this year.

It sold more than 99,000 electric vehicles worldwide in the first three months of 2022.

A spokesperson said: “We continue to experience high demand for our electric cars.

“While the continued shortage of semiconductors, combined with the impact on the supply chain from the war in Ukraine, increased delivery times above ideal levels, for some customers, depending on their specific model, car delivery times do already indicate a 2023 delivery. 

“Our retailers are ready and waiting to work with customers to manage the delivery window and have a range of tools to support customers while they await their car.”

