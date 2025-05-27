BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: TfL plots congestion charge increase to £18 per day
UP NEXT
Peugeot to revive GTi badge with 208 hot hatch on 13 June

TfL plots congestion charge increase to £18 per day

Changes to London driving rules could also see residents' discount become exclusive to EVs

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
27 May 2025

Transport for London (TfL) has proposed raising the congestion charge for driving into the capital during peak hours to £18 per day.

TfL has called for public views on the hike – up from the current £15 per day – which has been mooted to come into effect from 2 January 2026.

It would mark the first increase in the congestion charge since 2020 and, TfL said, falls below inflation rates for the past five years. According to the Bank of England, £15 in 2020 is equivalent to £19 today.

Related articles

The congestion charge zone covers an area of central London encircled by Vauxhall Bridge, Euston Road, Commercial Street, Tower Bridge Road and New Kent Road.

Among other measures intended to increase charges for motorists, the transport authority has also proposed limiting the discount for residents of central London to electric vehicles exclusively, from March 2027.

TfL also proposed “routine annual increases” to the cost of the congestion charge, in line with rises in the cost of public transport.

Meanwhile, it suggested that electric vehicles – which will no longer be exempt from the congestion charge from 25 December 2025 – be charged a discounted rate dependent on their vehicle class.

Congestion charge zone, shown on a TfL map

It said that electric vans, HGVs and quadricycles should be given a 50% discount from 2 January 2026 (paying £9 per day), while electric cars should be granted 25% off (paying £13.50 daily).

It also proposed halving those discounts from 4 March 2030, so electric cars would qualify for just 12.5% off.

The public consultation on the changes to the congestion charge runs from 27 May to 4 August and can be accessed here: https://haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/congestion-charge-proposals?cid=congestion-charge-proposals

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Audi Q5 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Audi Q5
7
Audi Q5
Peugeot e 5008 front three quarter lead
Peugeot e-5008
8
Peugeot e-5008
01 Mini John Cooper Works 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Mini John Cooper Works
8
Mini John Cooper Works
Peugeot E 3008 review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot e-3008
7
Peugeot e-3008
Smart #5 Brabus in Portugal tracking shot, hero
Smart #5
Smart #5

View all car reviews

Back to top

The proposed changes mark the latest move to discourage the use of combustion-engined vehicles in central London – and, ultimately, to discourage the use of private vehicles altogether, to improve the capital’s air quality.

“Achieving this long-term vision will require cutting congestion further and a greater shift away from petrol and diesel vehicles towards walking, cycling and public transport,” said TfL in a statement.

The capital’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) was expanded two years ago to encompass the entire city. It charges drivers of older vehicles with higher toxic emissions (such as NOx) £12.50 per day to drive inside the zone.

The suggested changes are in line with a broader appetite within the UK government to discourage the uptake of combustion-engined vehicles and stimulate the shift to EVs. Autocar last week reported the government was set to raise the Expensive Car Supplement – better known as the ‘luxury car tax’ – threshold for electric cars costing more than £40,000, to boost their uptake.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

used cars for sale

 Volvo V60 2.0 B3 MHEV Momentum Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£16,266
79,000miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Kodiaq 2.0 TDI SE DSG 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (5 Seat)
2021
£22,995
44,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Yeti Outdoor 1.2 TSI SE Drive Outdoor DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£15,999
24,693miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 P250 MHEV R-Dynamic SE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£26,990
32,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 108 1.2 PureTech Collection Euro 6 5dr
2018
£6,995
30,321miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Mokka 1.4i Turbo Exclusiv Auto 2WD Euro 6 5dr
2015
£7,250
63,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW X4 2.0 20d M Sport X Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£25,995
51,134miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mitsubishi OUTLANDER 2.2 DI-D GX3 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£7,995
72,162miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech Allure Euro 6 5dr
2015
£6,795
35,054miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 27 May 2025

Start now will hopefully benefit future generations in London and other Cities, wouldn't it be nice to go into the City and breath clean air, noise pollution to a minimum,sadly you can't do much about crime it'll still b3 there but hey Ho that's the world we live in now.

Mikey C 27 May 2025

I've no problem with this. Quite right to charge drivers to go into Central London. Also correct for electric vehicles to start being charged as well, seeing that this is a CONGESTION charge.

289 27 May 2025

Doesn't bother me.

I just withdraw my patronage.... no longer shop/eat/tour London.

Saves me a fortune!

289 27 May 2025

Doesn't bother me.

I just withdraw my patronage.... no longer shop/eat/tour London.

Saves me a fortune!

Latest Reviews

01 Audi Q5 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Audi Q5
7
Audi Q5
Peugeot e 5008 front three quarter lead
Peugeot e-5008
8
Peugeot e-5008
01 Mini John Cooper Works 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Mini John Cooper Works
8
Mini John Cooper Works
Peugeot E 3008 review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot e-3008
7
Peugeot e-3008
Smart #5 Brabus in Portugal tracking shot, hero
Smart #5
Smart #5

View all car reviews