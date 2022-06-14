Plug-in Car Grant: what axe means for car buyers and manufacturers

The Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG) has been scrapped in the UK with immediate effect, more than a decade since its introduction and having supported the purchase of 500,000 plug-in hybrid and electric cars.
The move means buyers of EVs costing less than £32,000 no longer qualify for a £1500 financial incentive, effectively raising the prices of the 24 electric cars on sale beneath that price point.
Here, we answer the main questions about the axing of the PiCG and round up all the reactions from the car industry.
Why has it been axed?
The government has pointed to a rapid uptick in EV sales as a key factor in the decision. Nearly 100,000 have been sold in the UK since the start of 2022, compared with just 1000 in the whole of 2011.
It also said that a succession of cuts and eligibility changes to the grant have had "little effect" on EV sales in recent years.
Most notably, it said, the number of affordable EVs has increased dramatically in the past few years, making the grant less impactful.
With the grant axed, the government is shifting focus to driving EV uptake in other sectors and expanding the UK's EV charging infrastructure tenfold by 2030.
Will the PiCG return in some form?
The grant was around in various forms since 1 January 2011, when it offered up to £5000 off the purchase of all plug-in cars. It was downgraded on several occasions since then and most recently only contributed as much as £1500 to the purchase of an EV - and then only the most affordable models on sale.
The government says that, in its place, it will provide funding to accelerate EV uptake in other sectors beyond the private car one - so the focus has shifted to electric motorcycles, scooters, taxis and light commercial vehicles.
So , no disrespect to Wheelchair users, but, what about all the other disabled car users?, my Son is Autistic, he needs transport as and when, over his life so far we've had lots of hoops to jump through to get what he needs to fit in with life, the information written here giving opinions from various bodies doesn't seem to mention other disabled people with other conditions.
The usual waving of arms and gnashing of teeth from various individuals in response to this news....which by the way was expected to happen sooner rather than later.
Firstly, despite all the 'sky is going to fall in' talk, EV sales this year were already starting to plateau. Partly early adopters already taken up the option versus those who will hang on to ICE powered vehicles to the bitter end, and doubtless partly to the current economic climate. Paying £35k for a vehicle which would be less than £25k with a conventiional engine if for the rich or those eager to make a statement of their 'green' credentials. In times of stretched budgets, paying a premium for green credentials take a back seat!
To be honest, the loss of a £1500 give away will make little impact on a 3 year lease/PCP so is actually not likely to derail buyers plans to purchase EV's - so a lot of fuss about nothing, and right now availability/delivery is the main issue effecting sales, which is unlikely to be overcome before the end of the year.
I dont have a problem with initiatives being pointed at LCV's.....the proliferation of courier vans now that we have squeezed the life out of retail business's in towns and cities through excessive business rates and agressive congestion charging/parking fees, has ensured that more and more purchases are online, and they all have to be delivered by more and more clattery deisel vans.
What makes you think BEV sales are plateauing, evidence please.I think the opposite is true.