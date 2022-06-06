Mercedes-Benz B-Class PHEV dropped in range cut

The majority of Mercedes-Benz B-Class variants have been dropped ahead of a facelifted model’s launch later this year.

The German marque now offers just the B200 and B200d, it has confirmed to Autocar, with a 1.5-litre 163bhp petrol engine and a 2.0-litre 148bhp diesel engine respectively.

This means the B180 petrol and B250e plug-in hybrid have been culled, as well as the B180d and B220d diesels.

Mercedes has also cut the trim levels to four, leaving just eight variants of the compact MPV available to order. Previously, buyers could choose from 26. Prices now start from £31,800.

The updated version of the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer rival is set to be launched later this year, with spy pictures showcasing a slightly redesigned front bumper and grille, similar to those of the updated Mercedes A-Class.

An updated interior, including a fresh steering wheel and an updated infotainment system, is also expected.

Mercedes has told Autocar that an engine line-up for the facelifted B-Class hasn't yet been confirmed, although it's still expected to come with petrol, diesel and PHEV variants.

This is expected to be the final iteration of the B-Class, which arrived two generations ago in 2005, as Mercedes bosses plan to turn the company into a pure luxury brand by launching more high-margin models and culling entry-level cars.