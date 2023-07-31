London ULEZ scrappage scheme extended to all residents

The mayor of London has expanded a scheme offering grants of up to £2000 towards the cost of replacing a car that doesn't comply with the new Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) regulations to all residents of the Greater London area.

The scheme to help cover the cost of replacing a non-ULEZ-compliant vehicle had previously only been available to Londoners receiving certain benefits, but Sadiq Khan has pledged another £50 million to widen its eligibility. Small businesses will be able to receive £7000 to scrap a non-eligible van (with a limit of three vans per company), with the grant for minibuses rising from £7000 to £9000. The £5000 grant for replacing Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles has been doubled to £10,000.

There is extra funding available for retrofitting vehicles to meet the ULEZ regulations, or for replacing vans and minibuses with electric vehicles.

In a statement, Khan said that "cleaning up our toxic air can't wait", adding: "As we strive to build a greener and healthier London for everyone, I’m determined that no Londoner and no London business is left behind. Our expanded scrappage support will help many more Londoners."

Meanwhile, Merton Council in London will introduce its own £1 million scheme for the poorest residents and certified carers in the borough, offering an additional £1000. In a statement, the council said: "The council is clear that this support should be provided by the government in Westminster – as they have done elsewhere – but they have so far refused."

ULEZ to go ahead after court ruling

The extra funding comes after considerable controversy over the expansion of ULEZ following the recent Uxbridge by-election and a recent court case.

A judge ruled that Khan's plan to expand London's ULEZ can go ahead on 29 August. That will expand the scheme to all of Greater London, with the M25 orbital road subsequently forming the rough boundary.

A daily £12.50 non-compliance fee will be imposed on drivers of petrol cars that don't meet at least Euro 4 emissions standards and diesel cars that don't meet Euro 6 standards.

The plan has been met with widespread condemnation, on the basis that paying the surcharge or buying a compliant car will have a dramatic economic impact on affected drivers, at a time when the cost of living is nearing an all-time high.

Five Conservative-led London councils raised the plans in the High Court, arguing Khan "lacks the powers" to introduce such a measure, and that the scrappage scheme designed to alleviate the impact of the scheme is ineffective. They lost their appeal, and the scheme will go ahead.

Khan hailed the "landmark decision" as "good news, as it means we can proceed with cleaning up the air in outer London".