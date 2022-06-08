BACK TO ALL NEWS
Demand for urgent action as cost of petrol hits £100 per tank

The AA calls on the government to cut VAT by 10p as RAC labels rise a “truly dark day”
News
3 mins read
9 June 2022

The price to fill up a typical family car with fuel has hit the £100 mark for the first time, sparking the AA to call on the government to cut fuel tax by a further 10p.

It now costs an owner of a car with a 55-litre tank, such as an Audi A3 or a BMW 3 Series, £100.27 to fully fill up with unleaded, and £103.34 with diesel.

This has come after petrol prices rose yesterday by 1.58p to 182.31p per litre. Diesel prices rose by 1.48p to 188.05p.

On Tuesday, the price of petrol rose by more than 2p in just 24 hours - the biggest daily increase in 17 years.

The latest rise has sparked an angry response from AA president Edmund King, who has demanded the government “act urgently” to reduce the record fuel prices, which are “crippling the lives of those on lower incomes, rural areas and businesses”.

He has also called on ministers to introduce a fuel price stabiliser, which would work by reducing fuel duty when prices go up and increasing it when prices drop.

King said: “A fuel price stabiliser is a fair means for the Treasury to help regulate the pump price but alongside this they need to bring in more fuel price transparency to stop the daily rip-offs at the pumps. The £100 tank is not sustainable with the general cost of living crisis so the underlying issues need to be addressed urgently.”

Meanwhile, RAC fuel expert Simon Williams labelled the fill-up rise a “truly dark day”, adding: “With average prices so high, there’s almost certainly going to be upward inflationary pressure, which is bad news for everybody.”

Earlier in the week, the RAC claimed the UK was on the brink of a fuel crisis. It called for urgent, “radical government intervention” to prevent a national fuel crisis.

“More radical government intervention is urgently needed, whether that’s in the form of a further reduction in fuel duty or a VAT cut,” Williams said on Monday. 

“As it is, drivers surely won’t be able to cope unless something is done to help… This is fast becoming a national crisis for the country’s 32 million car drivers as well as countless businesses.”

This rise has been driven by the soaring costs of wholesale oil, but analysts predict the price of a barrel will average out at $135 (£107.66). It needs to reach $160 (£127.66) for petrol to hit £2 per litre.

Sanctions on Russia following its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine have also heavily contributed to rising fuel costs. Russia is one of the biggest producers of oil in the world and it supplied 18% of the UK’s diesel fuel last year. 

This coupled with a weak pound and large post-Covid worldwide demand has caused prices to skyrocket. However, the wholesale price of petrol dropped yesterday by 5p, sparking hope of prices levelling out.

Earlier this week, AA fuel price expert Luke Bosdet claimed many drivers stayed at home over the bank holiday weekend due to the price rise.

He said: “Shock and awe is the only way to describe what has been happening at the pump during the half-term break. Little wonder that nearly half of drivers stayed at home for the Jubilee-extended bank holiday.”

russ13b 8 June 2022

Look at the prices for Brent Crude over the last year. In March it peaked just under 128, and spent quite a while above the current price of 123.9. Were petrol & diesel prices higher then? It also had a higher peak in May. 

Marc 8 June 2022
I blame those pesky Russians.
Marc 8 June 2022
Could be the Chinese though, can't trust them either.
Marc 8 June 2022
Maybe the North Koreans...
Marc 8 June 2022
It can't be greedy oil conglomerates, we live in free market after all. Perhaps it's our impotent politicians, who can't control or correctly tax these companies, perhaps they're all to pissed from the partying. Or maybe they're too deep in the pockets of corrupt companies.
The Apprentice 8 June 2022

I am convinced the garages are recouping some of their losses from Covid when travel dropped through the floor. It needs an enquiry into the books see if greedy margins are being applied under the guise of the crisis.

289 8 June 2022

@ the apprentice

Totally agree, it all looks very shady.

I believe the governments position is to keep heads down and rake in the extra vat too, meanwhile helping to railroad consumers into over priced EV's, so that they can fleece them too as soon as numbers reach a tipping point.

Scandalous!

