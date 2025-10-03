BACK TO ALL NEWS
Data of UK Renault and Dacia owners and customers stolen in hack
JLR production restart date unclear more than a month since attack

Data of UK Renault and Dacia owners and customers stolen in hack

Cyber attack was carried out on third-party data processing provider; data stolen doesn't include financial information

Will Rimell
News
3 October 2025

The personal data of some UK Renault and Dacia owners and customers has been stolen following a cyber attack.

The hack was carried out on an unnamed third-party data processing provider used by the Renault Group's UK arm. No Renault Group UK systems have been compromised, the company confirmed. 

Data taken includes customer names, addresses, dates of birth, genders, phone numbers, vehicle identification numbers and vehicle registration details. Renault UK confirmed that no financial or password data was stolen. 

In a statement from Renault UK on Friday, it confirmed this was an isolated incident that “has been contained” by the third-party provider. It added that “we are working with it to ensure that all appropriate actions are being taken”. 

All relevant authorities have been notified, it added. No person or group has yet taken responsibility for the hack.

The statement concluded: “We are in the process of contacting all affected customers, advising them of the cyber attack and reminding them to be cautious of any unsolicited requests for personal information. 

“We wish to apologise to all affected customers. Data privacy is of the utmost importance to us and we deeply regret that this has occurred.”

This hack follows the cyber attack on JLR at the start of September. The incident has incapacitated the British firm, forcing it to shut down its global systems and halt production lines. 

Last week it began to restart these systems, meaning most of the business – such as registrations, retailer handovers, supplier payments, and workshops – could resume. At the time of writing, however, JLR is still yet to restart production lines. 

cnb5 3 October 2025

This headline is not completely accurate, not only has customers and owners info been stolen  but it seems anyone that has enquired about the popular R5/4. 

I've only ever enquired about these cars and recieved an email today saying my info has been stolen.

 

 

Peter Cavellini 3 October 2025

I hope all the other car makers are making sure they are totally secure against cyberattacks.

