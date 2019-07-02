Autocar confidential: Volkswagen plans wireless updates, Audi gives us the heads-up and more

In this week's wander through the backstage area of motoring, we find out why Hyundai engineers need to get off the bus, how Audi's changing cockpit design, and more. 

VW’s breath of fresh air

Volkswagen’s ID range of electric cars have been designed to be upgradable during their lifespan but, while over-the-air remote updates are possible, VW sales boss Jürgen Stackmann says such upgrades will probably be done at a dealer to begin with. “We need to be absolutely sure of [over-the-air upgrades],” he said. “We are not a start-up company, so we can’t take those risks.” 

The future of Audi’s dash design

Audi’s signature Virtual Cockpit will eventually be replaced by an augmented head-up display and voice control, according to design boss Marc Lichte. Hinted at on the Q4 E-tron concept, which will make production in 2021, Lichte said: “Virtual Cockpit will become much smaller and we will have an augmented head-up display. Maybe in 10 years we’ll have less displays because HUD will control everything by voice.”

Hyundai-Kia stops the bus

“Too many of our engineers come to work on the bus,” says Hyundai and Kia design boss Luc Donckerwolke of his colleagues at the Namyang research and development centre. He says it limits their experience of driving the products they develop.

Polestar times it right

The shift to electrification has opened a window of opportunity for new brands to establish themselves - but it will only be brief, according to Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath. “There is often a moment between launching too early or too late, but it is only a moment and the way the market is developing I’m more convinced it is right now,” he said.

