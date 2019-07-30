Autocar confidential: Radicals are no rip-off, AMG makes some noise and more

Our reporters empty their notebooks to round up a week in gossip from across the automotive industry
by Autocar
30 July 2019

This week, we've been hearing how Mercedes-AMG will make sure its future models retain a distinctive 'voice', why Audi's new SQ8 has won over a harsh SUV critic, and more. 

Free Radicals? Not quite...

Radical director Andreas Zielke thinks a big part of the appeal of his company’s models is their relative affordability, made possible by carefully controlled development costs. “At other car makers, people wouldn’t lift a pen for the amount of money that’s gone into this car,” he said about the new Rapture. The car, with a 0-60mph time of 3.0sec, costs £89,500.

AMG sounds out new noises

Mercedes-AMG is asking music industry experts to help keep a ‘signature’ AMG soundtrack on future electrified models, according to development boss Steffen Jastrow. “The engine sound is a very important effect for our customers, and that gives us a challenge. We’re thinking about how to do this: we won’t make a fake V8 sound in an electric car, that’s for sure,” he said. 

Driven this week

Audi’s hot new SUV is a drifter

The air suspension and anti-roll system fitted to the new Audi SQ8 makes it feel more like a performance car than an SUV, according to chassis product manager William Wijts. “The key challenge is balancing the weight and the systems,” he said. “With the anti-roll, you can tune this car and make it oversteer. It’s a fun car: I don’t normally like SUVs, but you can get some big slides in the SQ8.” 

The friendly face of technology

The Civic Mk1-inspired styling of the Honda E is intended to make its new electric technology feel more familiar to buyers, according to project chief Kohei Hitomi. He said: “It’s similar to [Honda’s] Asimo robot. That was designed to be childlike and friendly, so people will accept it more.”

