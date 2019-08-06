Autocar confidential: Porsche's colour conundrum, Renault hatches a plan and more

In this week's round-up of automotive news bites, we hear why Volkswagen's CEO thinks EVs are the only way, how Porsche created the 911's interior colour combinations, and more.

Renault’s hatch, back?

Renault will not quit the small car segment, unlike some brands, according to its Europe boss Jean-Christophe Kugler. “I’ve been asking my team to investigate deeply this segment” he said. “Let’s look at it and understand what is the evolution in the main cities.” Kugler also claimed car sharing could make the Twingo – now dropped from the UK – more viable.

Porsche’s colourful combos

One of the biggest challenges in developing the new Porsche 911 was making sure that all the interior trim colours matched, according to the firm’s quality control boss, Frank Moser. He noted the 11 interior colours offered on the new 911 had to work with 16 equipment levels and across 300 visible parts featuring 51 different materials, produced by 76 different suppliers.