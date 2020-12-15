BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar confidential: plug-ins not the way for Nissan, Mini's Chinese production plan and more
UP NEXT
Rakish ID 5 and hot ID 4 GTX to spearhead VW push

Autocar confidential: plug-ins not the way for Nissan, Mini's Chinese production plan and more

Our reporters empty their notebooks to round up a week in gossip from across the automotive industry
Autocar
News
2 mins read
15 December 2020

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we talk plug-in potential with Nissan, Chinese production with Mini and what comes next for Gordon Murray.

No PHEV on the horizon for Qashqai

Nissan won't join the race to launch ultra-efficient but pricey plug-in hybrids with the next Qashqai, insisting that its new range-extender hybrid powertrain is a strong prospect for buyers. “I can’t guarantee it will be the best in terms of CO2, but it is the best in terms of affordability, drivability, performance and economy as a balance,” said product planning boss Marco Fioravanti.

BRM restorations must be raced

The first of the three remakes of BRM’s 1950 V16- engined Formula 1 car will go to the son of former team principal Sir Alfred Owen, but the allocation of the other two will be “discussed very closely” with the Owen family, who stipulate that the cars must be used. “They want the legacy of BRM to be defined by its amazing sound, which won’t happen if it goes to some sheikh who puts it in a shed and it’s never seen again,” a spokesman told Autocar.

China makes sense for mini

The main reason for Mini centring production of its future electric models in China under a joint venture with Great Wall Motors is to ensure “very competitive pricing”, according to Mini’s head of production, Milan Nedeljkovic. However, the eventual “electrical drive” at Plant Oxford depends on “the volume and how fast the market will develop”.

Next on the horizon for Gordon Murray Automotive

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Volvo XC60 T6 Recharge
Volvo XC60 T6 Recharge R-Design 2020 UK review
Volkswagen ID 4 2021 first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen ID 4 1st Max 2021 review
VW Arteon Shooting Brake 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake R-Line 2020 UK review
Roewe R ER6 2020 first drive review - hero front
R ER6 2020 review
Renault Captur E-Tech PHEV RHD 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Renault Captur E-Tech 2020 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Nissan Qashqai road test review hero front

Nissan Qashqai

Nissan's second crossover album goes platinum, but a light refresh and some added extras have to hold off the Qashqai from the Seat Ateca and Skoda Kodiaq

Read our review
Back to top

Little is known about how Gordon Murray plans to follow up his sub-900kg, 650bhp V12-powered T50 supercar, but he maintains that any future GMA model will prioritise driver engagement. He said: “Our USP statement is ‘whatever segment we’re in, it will be the best driving experience, the lightest car and the best engine in that segment’.”

READ MORE

Bold new Nissan Ariya is pivotal electric SUV with 310-mile range

2023 Mini Countryman to be built in Germany

Gordon Murray T50 is V12-powered McLaren F1 successor

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Volvo XC60 T6 Recharge
Volvo XC60 T6 Recharge R-Design 2020 UK review
Volkswagen ID 4 2021 first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen ID 4 1st Max 2021 review
VW Arteon Shooting Brake 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake R-Line 2020 UK review
Roewe R ER6 2020 first drive review - hero front
R ER6 2020 review
Renault Captur E-Tech PHEV RHD 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Renault Captur E-Tech 2020 UK review

View all latest drives