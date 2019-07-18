Autocar confidential: McLaren plots its world tour, Maserati says bespoke is better, and more

In this week's chat with the motoring industry's top dogs, we hear why Maserati wants to sell less models, how McLaren plans to build on its recent successes, and more.

McLaren heads for the big leagues

McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt predicts another year of steady growth for the firm, up from 4800 sales in 2018 but still below 5000. He then expects to breach that landmark in 2020, ahead of growing to around 6000 annual sales early over the next five years. “It won’t be driven by new model lines necessarily, but more growing markets such as Russia, India and South America,” said Flewitt.

Ssang-ing diesel’s praises

Diesel has been “over-demonised”, according to Ssangyong’s new UK managing director, Nick Laird. “That’s what our customers tell us,” he said. “For them, value for money is very important. Many of them are rurally based and quite comfortable with diesel. I think for those kinds of people, there will be a market for diesel for a long time, particularly in larger cars.”