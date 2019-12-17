Autocar confidential: Mazda's doors floored, Mercedes's Chinese boom and more

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we talk China with Mercedes, chat E-tron chargers with Audi, get the lowdown on the future of Toyota's Prius and more.

Merc's Chinese prophesy

Mercedes is predicting the Chinese car market will grow again over the next five to 10 years, despite it dropping significantly in the past 18 months. “Of all markets, it remains the place we see the biggest growth potential,” said Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius. “We have been fortunate as we have not experienced a large fall, but for everyone I still see potential for expansion.”

No more Mazda doors

Despite the resurrection of the Mazda RX-8-style rear-opening doors on the new electric MX-30, there are no plans to introduce them more broadly across the range. Brand and design boss Ikuo Maeda explained: “The idea of the MX-30 is openness, and when you step out of this vehicle, these doors help you feel that. We haven’t decided if we will use these doors elsewhere but, for the MX-30, it was the best choice.”