Autocar confidential: JLR's 'small' car, Ferrari's favourite colour and more

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we chat 'small' cars with Jaguar Land Rover, get the lowdown on Mercedes' Nice (and nice) design studio and more.

La petite Land Rover?

Jaguar Land Rover's chief commercial officer, Felix Bräutigam, insists moving down into smaller segments is not necessary for the company. “We should not and will not drive down into segments just to get economy of scale,” he said, adding that the Evoque was already a small car by some definitions. “An Evoque is 4.37m and a Golf is 4.3m,” he said. “It’s Golf sized.”

Honda spies CR-V hy(brid)

Honda's CR-V hybrid sales are lower than predicted in the UK simply due to supply, said sales boss Phil Webb. The model accounts for 55% of the CR-V mix but, from next year, when supply will be ample, he predicts it will push 80%.