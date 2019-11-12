Autocar confidential: JLR's 'small' car, Ferrari's favourite colour and more

Our reporters empty their notebooks to round up a week in gossip from across the automotive industry
12 November 2019

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we chat 'small' cars with Jaguar Land Rover, get the lowdown on Mercedes' Nice (and nice) design studio and more.

La petite Land Rover?

Jaguar Land Rover's chief commercial officer, Felix Bräutigam, insists moving down into smaller segments is not necessary for the company. “We should not and will not drive down into segments just to get economy of scale,” he said, adding that the Evoque was already a small car by some definitions. “An Evoque is 4.37m and a Golf is 4.3m,” he said. “It’s Golf sized.”

Honda spies CR-V hy(brid)

Honda's CR-V hybrid sales are lower than predicted in the UK simply due to supply, said sales boss Phil Webb. The model accounts for 55% of the CR-V mix but, from next year, when supply will be ample, he predicts it will push 80%.

Nice works nicely for Mercedes

Mercedes-Benz considered opening a new 50-head design studio in London recently, but instead opted to set up in Nice, in part due to UK property prices being too high. “It was a shame but, in the end, Nice was perfect,” said design director Gorden Wagoner. “It also has the nice symmetry of Emil Jellinek, the company founder, being from the area.”

Red is the colour

Few colours are as synonymous with a brand as red is for Ferrari, but what’s the favourite colour of its design boss, Flavio Manzoni? “I like metallic reds, liquid reds to show the 3D effect of the cars,” he said, before breaking from the party line to add: “I love yellow as well. I’m not too keen on liveries – but it’s a strong trend. I don’t like decoration and cars are being decorated now.” Ferrari always ensures a designer sits with customers who are making bespoke colours and trims, though. “They are there to limit it!”

