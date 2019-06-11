Autocar confidential: Ian Callum's new favourite car, Jeep goes green and more

Jag designer XE-dingly pleased with new saloon
Former Jaguar design boss Ian Callum had the pick of the company’s range when it came to choosing his next car, but prioritised a facelifted XE HSE R Dynamic in red as his next choice. “I love this car,” he said. “It might be the smallest model in [the] range, but I’m particularly proud of its design, and on those wheels with that pack and in that bold colour, it’s a real head-turner.”
Audi EV has a 'greenhouse' with a difference
Because Audi’s AI:ME autonomous concept car is designed for use in large cities, the firm’s design team has put a focus on ensuring the interior functions as a “relaxation and detox” space. That includes an air filtration system, designed as the car’s USP. To showcase the system, live plants are embedded in the dashboard and wrapped around the roof.
sabre
Electric FCA
Electrification may improve FCA Achilles heel - reliability
abkq
XE as Callum's favourite car?
This comes as a surprise because the long bonnet / short cabin combo shown in the red car above speaks of cabin space compromise. The very short rear door shows up the very long bonnet and vice versa.
A cab forward design would have been much more honest, especially in the compact saloon class.
I have more admiration for genuine design (of which Giugaro is a master) than mere styling.
