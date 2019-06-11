Autocar confidential: Ian Callum's new favourite car, Jeep goes green and more

Maserati thinks big for future models

Maserati will not launch any models smaller than its current line-up, which has the Ghibli and Levante as the entry-level saloon and SUV models. “You don’t want to go down. You want to go up,” said boss Harald Wester, in reference to the fact that bigger cars produce bigger profit margins and draw the brand away from any sort of mass-market image.

Jeep wrangles with electrified powertrains

Plug-in hybrid tech allows Jeeps to become “more than the sum of their parts”, said FCA boss Mike Manley. The improved performance, emissions and economy are the obvious benefits, but the technology also boosts off-road prowess with its instant torque delivery and greater control.

