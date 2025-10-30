The company car was once a huge status symbol, with ambitious employees jostling for the best set of wheels.

Getting the keys to the right motor was crucial for many, as it let colleagues, neighbours and other road users know just how successful you were at work. Known affectionately as ‘repmobiles’ in deference to the sales reps that used them to ply the UKs roads, these cars were staple of everyday working life.

For many of us, the peak of the company car era was the three decades that covered the 70s, 80s and 90s. During this time, the lure of a new car was a big incentive for many to change jobs, while those that stayed with their employer often did so because promotion meant the possibility of a four-wheeled upgrade. You might not get the pay rise you were after, but if your fleet manager bumped you up a trim level, from an L to GL, then that would help take the edge of.

As car fans we can probably remember the thrill of our parents returning home from work with their new car. Usually featuring the latest registration plate to show just how showroom-fresh the newcomer was, it was a powerful indicator of just how well your mum or dad were doing in the office. And while company cars came in all shapes and sizes, the lion’s share of fleet machines came from the D-segment saloon and hatchback sector.

In recent years, the trend has been for employees to opt for a monthly car allowance, giving them the freedom to choose from a wider pool of cars, including secondhand. Those that do decide to stick to the company car scheme are more likely to be tempted by an electric company car, their rock bottom Benefit-in-Kind taxation rates making them an extremely attractive choice.

But will we look back on these machines with the fondness of the company cars that once ruled the outside lane of the motorway? Maybe not so much. So let’s celebrate that special era by taking a look at those models that our mums and dads used to drive during the golden age of the company car.

Ford Cortina MK3

This was the car that arguably kick-started the company car revolution in the UK. The original Cortina debuted in 1962, and its crisp styling, low running costs and fancy ‘Aeroflow’ interior ventilation (yes, really) made it one of the first success stories of fleet car schemes.

However, it wasn’t until the MK3 appeared in 1970 that Ford really tapped into the burgeoning market for company wheels. The Cortina’s distinctive ‘Coke bottle’ design and range of 1.3, 1.6 and 2.0-litre four-cylinder engines gave it broad appeal, but it was the blue oval’s inspired expansion of trim levels that truly cemented the saloon’s status as repmobile royalty.