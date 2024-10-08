BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: How Genesis plans to 'cut through the noise' and up fleet sales
UP NEXT
McLaren W1 succeeds P1 with 1258bhp V8 hybrid powertrain

How Genesis plans to 'cut through the noise' and up fleet sales

Personal assistants, electric vehicles and Hyundai fleet strength offer new opportunities with company car drivers

Alex Grant
News
2 mins read
8 October 2024

Korean luxury brand Genesis is aiming to raise its profile with company car drivers and mark itself out from other newcomers by using the fleet infrastructure of parent company Hyundai, according to brand director Jonny Miller. 

The firm became a stand-alone business within Hyundai Motor UK in February, having operated independently since it launched in the UK in 2021. Miller said this provides access to a nationwide aftersales network and an established database of fleet customers, enabling targeted cross-selling of Genesis products where they fit operators’ price-grading structures. 

However, he added, the driver-facing elements of that proposition are unchanged. Company car drivers will continue to get the same service as retail customers, including a Genesis Personal Assistant as their single point of contact for everything from initial enquiries and ordering to the detailed handover process and service bookings. 

Related articles

Vehicles will also still be collected and delivered fully valeted if they need to visit the workshop and customers will be provided with courtesy cars in the meantime. Feedback suggests customers value that experience, Miller said.

“That mechanism is how we’re trying to cut through the noise,” said Miller, referring to Genesis's bid to gain attention in a market that has lots of new brands. “Where applicable, everything that we offer [retail customers] has been offered to our corporate clients, because we realise that’s probably going to make us stand out.”

Genesis launched with five petrol and diesel vehicles, but recently axed the G70 saloon and estate and GV80 SUV in Europe. Against the backdrop of a smaller model range and softer retail demand, its UK registrations were down 24.5% for the year to date in August, from 920 to 695 vehicles, according to the latest SMMT data.

Although Miller stressed the brand isn’t targeting large fleet volumes, it now has three electric models and a bedrock of director-level demand for both the GV60 and GV70 in a market where more than 60% of total volume and 80% of electric vehicles are registered to fleets and businesses. 

To drive awareness, Genesis has expanded its company car demonstrator fleet and organised a programme of events throughout October, giving leasing companies, key industry partners and SME and corporate customers a chance to try the latest products and meet the team.

Miller said there could also be opportunities to pursue solus supply deals with Hyundai, leveraging a combined line-up spanning from city cars to premium electric SUVs.

“We have seen that the moment we get a Genesis into a large organisation – once it's in the car park, once people have seen it and talked about it – we then see that flurry," he said. “We just need that early adopter to understand and think about Genesis.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Lamborghini Urus SE IV 2024 review lead driving
Lamborghini Urus SE
Lamborghini Urus SE
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 road test review tracking
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y
01 Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk85 2024 review lead front corner
Volkswagen Golf GTI
7
Volkswagen Golf GTI
Renault 5 review. front cornering
Renault 5
Renault 5
2024 Kia EV6 front lead
Kia EV6
8
Kia EV6

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
01 Genesis G60 Sport Plus RT 2022 Hero

Genesis GV60

Nascent Korean premium brand’s first EV arrives in fast, if not furious, crossover form

Read our review
Back to top

“Once they've done that, we then really see that snowball effect of more people going into Genesis because we've delivered a great experience [from] the point of final order confirmation through to handover.”

Advertisement

used Genesis GV60 cars for sale

Genesis GV60 77.4kWh Sport Plus Auto 4WD 5dr (Dual Motor)
2023
£42,995
9,204miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Genesis GV60 77.4kWh Premium Auto 5dr
2023
£36,498
5,801miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Genesis GV60 77.4kWh Premium Auto 5dr
2023
£36,495
8,267miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Genesis GV60 77.4kWh Premium Auto 5dr
2023
£32,999
12,237miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Genesis GV60 77.4kWh Premium Auto 5dr
2022
£28,995
23,120miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Genesis GV60 77.4kWh Sport Plus Auto 4WD 5dr (Dual Motor)
2022
£31,987
30,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Genesis GV60 77.4kWh Sport Auto 4WD 5dr (Dual Motor)
2023
£47,990
609miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Genesis GV60 77.4kWh Sport Auto 4WD 5dr (Dual Motor)
2023
£44,999
1,293miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Genesis Gv60 77.4kWh Premium Auto 5dr
2024
£41,999
4,300miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 19 cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

01 Lamborghini Urus SE IV 2024 review lead driving
Lamborghini Urus SE
Lamborghini Urus SE
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 road test review tracking
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y
01 Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk85 2024 review lead front corner
Volkswagen Golf GTI
7
Volkswagen Golf GTI
Renault 5 review. front cornering
Renault 5
Renault 5
2024 Kia EV6 front lead
Kia EV6
8
Kia EV6

View all car reviews