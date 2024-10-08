How Genesis plans to 'cut through the noise' and up fleet sales

Korean luxury brand Genesis is aiming to raise its profile with company car drivers and mark itself out from other newcomers by using the fleet infrastructure of parent company Hyundai, according to brand director Jonny Miller.

The firm became a stand-alone business within Hyundai Motor UK in February, having operated independently since it launched in the UK in 2021. Miller said this provides access to a nationwide aftersales network and an established database of fleet customers, enabling targeted cross-selling of Genesis products where they fit operators’ price-grading structures.

However, he added, the driver-facing elements of that proposition are unchanged. Company car drivers will continue to get the same service as retail customers, including a Genesis Personal Assistant as their single point of contact for everything from initial enquiries and ordering to the detailed handover process and service bookings.

Vehicles will also still be collected and delivered fully valeted if they need to visit the workshop and customers will be provided with courtesy cars in the meantime. Feedback suggests customers value that experience, Miller said.

“That mechanism is how we’re trying to cut through the noise,” said Miller, referring to Genesis's bid to gain attention in a market that has lots of new brands. “Where applicable, everything that we offer [retail customers] has been offered to our corporate clients, because we realise that’s probably going to make us stand out.”

Genesis launched with five petrol and diesel vehicles, but recently axed the G70 saloon and estate and GV80 SUV in Europe. Against the backdrop of a smaller model range and softer retail demand, its UK registrations were down 24.5% for the year to date in August, from 920 to 695 vehicles, according to the latest SMMT data.

Although Miller stressed the brand isn’t targeting large fleet volumes, it now has three electric models and a bedrock of director-level demand for both the GV60 and GV70 in a market where more than 60% of total volume and 80% of electric vehicles are registered to fleets and businesses.

To drive awareness, Genesis has expanded its company car demonstrator fleet and organised a programme of events throughout October, giving leasing companies, key industry partners and SME and corporate customers a chance to try the latest products and meet the team.

Miller said there could also be opportunities to pursue solus supply deals with Hyundai, leveraging a combined line-up spanning from city cars to premium electric SUVs.

“We have seen that the moment we get a Genesis into a large organisation – once it's in the car park, once people have seen it and talked about it – we then see that flurry," he said. “We just need that early adopter to understand and think about Genesis.