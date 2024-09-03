ZEV mandate creating 'state-imposed supply chain', claims Vertu boss

ICE car sales are being throttled by manufacturers in a bid to hit stringent new retail laws, with some deliveries delayed until next year, according to the boss of one of the UK’s biggest dealer groups.

These UK government targets, under the ZEV mandate, require a 22% EV sales mix per manufacturer in 2024 – rising each year to 80% in 2030 – and threaten fines of £15,000 per non-compliant vehicle.

To avoid these fines, manufacturers are “constraining the ability for [dealers] to supply petrol cars in order to try and keep to the government targets”, Robert Forrester, CEO of Vertu Motors, told The Telegraph.

He claimed this was creating a "a state-imposed supply chain".