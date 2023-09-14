Why the tyre market is getting its biggest shake-up in a generation

Asian tyre brands are set to create the biggest shake-up to the premium tyre market in a generation as they look to snipe customers from traditional marques, the boss of Pirelli has told Autocar.

This impending push, especially from China, will mean rivals will “quickly catch up, both in quantity and quality terms", predicted Piero Misani.

“In a competitive world, like the automotive one, you always have to watch carefully what competitors are doing,” he said.

“In the past, we were used to looking at the traditional competitors, but today we have to have a wider view.