BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Why the tyre market is getting its biggest shake-up in a generation
UP NEXT
New Alpine electric SUVs to gain A110-inspired handling

Why the tyre market is getting its biggest shake-up in a generation

Asian tyre brands are, like their car-making compatriots, bringing in high-quality, advanced products for lower prices
Will Rimell
News
5 mins read
14 September 2023

Asian tyre brands are set to create the biggest shake-up to the premium tyre market in a generation as they look to snipe customers from traditional marques, the boss of Pirelli has told Autocar.

This impending push, especially from China, will mean rivals will “quickly catch up, both in quantity and quality terms", predicted Piero Misani.

“In a competitive world, like the automotive one, you always have to watch carefully what competitors are doing,” he said.

Related articles

“In the past, we were used to looking at the traditional competitors, but today we have to have a wider view.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives