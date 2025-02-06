BACK TO ALL NEWS
Hot new Skoda Elroq vRS to be revealed next week

Vauxhall Luton ends vehicle production after 120 years

Last Luton-built Vivaro was built at 12:18pm on Friday 28 March 2025

Will Rimell Autocar
28 March 2025

Vauxhall Luton has built its final vehicle, a Vivaro van, bringing to an end 120 years of production at the plant.

The decision to close the historic commercial vehicle factory was announced by Vauxhall owner Stellantis in November 2024. All of the company's UK van production will be moved its site in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire.

Former Stellantis chief Carlos Tavares announced the decision just a few months after he had threatened closures as part of a battle with the UK government over its zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate.

Tavares said the ZEV mandate was “hurting significantly our business model”, because car makers were being forced to sell more EVs yet no incentives were being offered to buyers and the industry was grappling with a downturn in EV interest.

He said that moving all operations to one base would “consolidate” Stellantis's UK manufacturing footprint. He added that this decision would “potentially contribute to greater production efficiency” – something the firm said would also allow it to meet increasingly stringent ZEV mandate targets, which rise to 26% this year.

All of Luton’s machinery will be moved to Ellesmere Port, where more than £50 million will then be spent to upgrade it to take on the extra workload.

The decision to close Luton put 1100 jobs at risk and just a few hundred roles were guaranteed to be moved to Ellesmere Port, Stellantis said. A consultation was launched for affected workers, with those unable to make the move being offered retraining or potentially jobs at neighbouring businesses.

Following November’s announcement, union bosses called on Stellantis to reverse its decision, given that it was made just days before Tavares’s shock resignation.

Unite called the closure decision “one final example of Tavares’s failed strategy” and said it “must be halted as the company embarks on the hunt for a new CEO and a new direction”.

In response, Stellantis committed to “the continuity of the ongoing projects that have been already communicated” under the guidance of chairman John Elkann and an interim executive committee.

Unite argued that until Tavares's successor is appointed (due in the first half of 2025), all previous major decisions should be halted.

Mikey C 28 March 2025

One of the UK plants was always potentially at risk, as the deal to move smaller electric vans to Elsemere Port to replace the Astra was never at the same production levels as Astra production at its peak, freeing up space to move mid sized vans there as well

Thekrankis 6 February 2025

Stellantis retreating to its EU heartland. Inevitable. 

scotty5 6 February 2025
Thekrankis wrote:

Stellantis retreating to its EU heartland. Inevitable. 

Ellesmere Port?

Andrew1 7 February 2025

No.

Andrew1 7 February 2025

Let's appreciate how masterfully they've avoided the B word.

xxxx 7 February 2025

Probably because they know you'll be lurking ready to repeat the same old bla, bla, bla.

ps Ellesmere port isn't in the EU.

Andrew1 7 February 2025

Nah, they don't want to lose the brexitard readers who would never admit they f@cked up. After all, you need some brain to realise you are wrong and a lot of integrity to admit that.

xxxx 8 February 2025

And there you go, more delusional rubbish from a sore loser who picked the wrong path.

Andrew1 8 February 2025

The more you look around the more you realise it was the correct path. But then, again, you're too stupid and too arogant to realise and admit the damage you've done to your own country.

How's getting back control of our own borders going?

Andrew1 8 February 2025

Also, I'm not a loser because it wasn't a football game, moron. It was the future of our country at stake. All of us lost but mostly our children.

sabre 10 February 2025

We are all poor. It is not only the future of our country at stake, but out children's steaks. 

JoCoLo 28 March 2025

My son likes a nice sirloin, he also enjoys a fillet too.

kowalski99 28 March 2025
Andrew1 wrote:

Nah, they don't want to lose the brexitard readers who would never admit they f@cked up. After all, you need some brain to realise you are wrong and a lot of integrity to admit that.

Will be interesting if we secure a better trade deal with America than the rest of the EU. May possibly shut the remoaners up for 5 seconds. 

