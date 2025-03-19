Renault to open central London showroom in premium push

Renault will open a permanent showroom in central London later this year as part of a new strategy of moving dealerships back into city centres.

Confirmed to Autocar by UK marketing director David Isherwood, the dealership will be in an “iconic location” with “a lot of footfall”.

The move echoes Mini's move to Park Lane, and could potentially put the French brand on the same high streets as the likes of Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz - something Isherwood said was “exciting”.

“The idea is to have a permanent space in a place where we can really showcase the brand in an iconic location,” he said. “Somewhere