BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: JLR pauses shipments to the USA in response to new tariffs
UP NEXT
This extreme off-road racing series will show what hydrogen can do

JLR pauses shipments to the USA in response to new tariffs

Brand sales it is working to “address the new trading terms” for its biggest market

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
5 April 2025

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has paused shipments to the USA as it works to “address the new trading terms” following the implementation of 25% tariffs on all foreign made cars imported into the US.

“As we work to address the new trading terms with our business partners, we are taking some short-term actions including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid to longer-term plans,” it said in a statement.

JLR’s biggest market is the US with the firm recording big increases in sales of the Solihull-built Range Rover and the Defender, which is made in Slovakia.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Aston martin vanquish rt 2025 1 front track
Aston Martin Vanquish
9
Aston Martin Vanquish
01 Lotus Emira V6 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Lotus Emira V6
9
Lotus Emira V6
Mercedes-AMG-SL-55-4MATIC-front-corner
Mercedes-AMG SL 55
8
Mercedes-AMG SL 55
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
01 Citroen e C4 2025 review front driving
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4 X review
8
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4 X review

View all car reviews