Volvo and Northvolt to build battery R&D centre in Gothenburg

Volvo and battery development partner Northvolt will open a new research and development centre in Gothenburg next year as the first step in a £2.5 billion strategy to build batteries for future Volvo EVs.
Volvo said the new site will create "a few hundred jobs" and makes Volvo "one of the few automotive brands to make battery cell development and production part of its end-to-end engineering capabilities".
The two firms have now signed a binding agreement to create a joint venture for the development and production of EV batteries, having announced plans for a partnership earlier this year.
Work on a dedicated battery factory will begin in 2023 and start operating at full capacity (50GWh per year) in 2026, eventually employing 3000 people. The power units will be used in "the next generation of pure-electric Volvo and Polestar cars", beginning with the successor to today's XC60, which Volvo has now confirmed will be fully electric.
Volvo plans to initially source 15GWh of batteries per year from Northvolt's existing Skellefteå facility from 2024 (when the XC60 EV is expected to be launched) before the new dedicated 'gigafactory' facility goes into service.
Volvo aims for 50% of its global sales to be pure-electric cars by the middle of this decade and will ditch combustion completely from 2030. Polestar, its all-EV sibling brand, plans to build "a truly climate-neutral vehicle" by 2030.
Northvolt's "sustainable battery production" methods will help to reduce the environmental impact of ramping up EV production, Volvo said.
The joint venture with Volvo will be Northvolt's third with a mainstream passenger car brand. In 2019, Volkswagen took a 20% share in the Stockholm-based firm to build a gigafactory in Germany that is set to begin operations by early 2024, and in 2020, BMW agreed a battery supply deal with Northvolt worth €2bn (£1.72bn).
Join the debate
Add your comment
What else is going to be manufactured in Germany?, once Borisgate ends, we really need to get companies setting up in the UK.
This likely means that Volvo's electrification efforts sill continue to be middling at best. So far nothing they offer is remotely close to competitive against class leaders like Tesla Model 3/Y in terms of performance and efficiency. The Polestar 2 is nearly 50% less efficient, weighs up to 1200lbs more than a Model 3, and is less potent. Not to mention it charges so much slower and the interior is very cramped. The XC40 and C40 are more of the same since they're riding on the same chassis with the same battery cells and motors. It's also very odd to me that you cannot get a power adjustable steering column on any Volvo sold. That's a standard feature on the cheapest Tesla (and many other cars) yet Volvo hasn't found the need to add it to even 90-series cars. Until Volvo has a brand new EV exclusive platform their offerings will continue to lag behind Tesla, VWAG, Daimler, BMW, Ford, Hyundai/Kia, etc.
There are certain phrases used throught marketing which I've hated since I was a lad. State-of-the-Art and Futureproof being just two. I understand why marketing use such phrases but how many people stop to think what's actually being said?
Carbon Neutral is another meaningless phrase that's popular but this is a new one on me - Climate-Neutral. WTF?
So you build a factory, fill it with machinery, built a product using raw materials that have to be sourced and transported, using workers who commute and have to be fed etc. And the marketing people are having us believe this has no effect whatsoever on the planet we live in?
A near 20year old Volvo XC90 diesel will be more climate-neutral than any new car Volvo or anyone else will ever produce, that's for sure.