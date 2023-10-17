UK-led project will slash self-driving tech costs by 40%

A new project, led by UK-based Horiba MIRA, will reduce the testing cost of autonomous vehicle tech by 40%, allowing the industry to push towards cheaper self-driving vehicles as it stumbles over high development fees.

Called Certus, the project will also aim to “significantly reduce the most risky, timely and costly part of the automotive design process” as well as increase the safety of these next-generation systems. This, Horiba MIRA says, will position the UK as a key player in the autonomous vehicle sector.

To do this, the project, which is set to conclude by 2025, aims to look at new ways to bring these technologies to market because traditional engineering approaches “are unable to deliver market-ready solutions in commercially viable timelines”.

This has been shown recently by some global car makers putting the advancement of self-driving tech on the back burner – the Ford- and VW-backed Argo AI being one of the biggest.