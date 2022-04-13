Strikes at Mini Cowley plant could disrupt production

Production at the Mini factory in Cowley (Oxford) could grind to a halt because of strikes caused by pay disputes, a top workers union has said.

Unite, one of the UK’s largest workers unions, has said around 150 workers at Plant Oxford would strike for eight days at the end of April and into May.

The workers, who are employed by logistics firm Rudolph and Hellmann Automotive Limited, are preparing to strike on 26 and 28 April and 4, 6, 10, 12, 17 and 19 May.

“Rudolph and Hellmann Automotive (RHA) Limited and union representatives are in dispute over their wage deal, and as a result their union members have voted to take strike action for up to eight non-consecutive days starting on 26 April,” Mini told Autocar.

“As RHA is the on-site logistics service provider at Plant Oxford, a strike could disrupt production of the Mini.

"RHA and union representatives continue with their negotiations, and these will hopefully come to a workable resolution.”

Unite has said the strikes could have a “significant impact on production at Mini”. It has also disputed suggestions made by Rudolph and Hellmann that the firm is increasing wages by 10%.

Employees at the facility are looking for an hourly rate of £12.50 (up from £11.33) and £13.50 (up from £12.27) for night shifts. Drivers meanwhile are requesting a flat rate of £15.50, up from £13.97 for days and £15.07 for nights.

“Our Rudolph and Hellman members will be receiving Unite’s complete backing during these strikes, which will slow the BMW production line down or stop it completely,” said Sharon Graham, Unite’s general secretary.