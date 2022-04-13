BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Strikes at Mini Cowley plant could disrupt production
UP NEXT
Dacia Jogger given one star in latest NCAP tests

Strikes at Mini Cowley plant could disrupt production

Workers will strike for eight days at the end of April and into May due to a pay dispute
News
2 mins read
13 April 2022

Production at the Mini factory in Cowley (Oxford) could grind to a halt because of strikes caused by pay disputes, a top workers union has said. 

Unite, one of the UK’s largest workers unions, has said around 150 workers at Plant Oxford would strike for eight days at the end of April and into May.

The workers, who are employed by logistics firm Rudolph and Hellmann Automotive Limited, are preparing to strike on 26 and 28 April and 4, 6, 10, 12, 17 and 19 May. 

Related articles

“Rudolph and Hellmann Automotive (RHA) Limited and union representatives are in dispute over their wage deal, and as a result their union members have voted to take strike action for up to eight non-consecutive days starting on 26 April,” Mini told Autocar. 

“As RHA is the on-site logistics service provider at Plant Oxford, a strike could disrupt production of the Mini.

"RHA and union representatives continue with their negotiations, and these will hopefully come to a workable resolution.” 

Unite has said the strikes could have a “significant impact on production at Mini”. It has also disputed suggestions made by Rudolph and Hellmann that the firm is increasing wages by 10%. 

Employees at the facility are looking for an hourly rate of £12.50 (up from £11.33) and £13.50 (up from £12.27) for night shifts. Drivers meanwhile are requesting a flat rate of £15.50, up from £13.97 for days and £15.07 for nights. 

“Our Rudolph and Hellman members will be receiving Unite’s complete backing during these strikes, which will slow the BMW production line down or stop it completely,” said Sharon Graham, Unite’s general secretary. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Maxda MX 5 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK tracking front

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 50 TDI 2022 UK review lead

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review lead

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review
1 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 first drive lead

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review
01 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

View all latest drives

Back to top

“Unite will not accept a situation whereby BMW’s profits are being made off the backs of low-wage workers in the supply chain. 

"Rudolph and Hellman – and BMW - need to start taking account of our members’ rocketing living costs and put forward an offer they can accept.”

Rudolph and Hellman meanwhile has said it has received “official notification” of the strike and that discussions would continue regarding pay and “other terms and conditions".

Mini closed Plant Oxford for several days in March because of semiconductor shortages and impacts caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Used cars for sale

 Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,795
58,150miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,990
70,642miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£5,170
71,517miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,195
58,594miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 208 1.0 Vti Access+ 5dr
2015
£5,261
55,332miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Vintage '57 3dr
2015
£5,290
71,191miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Mg3 1.5 Vti-tech 3style 5dr
2015
£5,290
41,887miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 5dr
2017
£5,290
33,339miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0 Vti Feel 5dr
2015
£5,295
61,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

1 Maxda MX 5 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK tracking front

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 50 TDI 2022 UK review lead

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review lead

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review
1 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 first drive lead

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review
01 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

View all latest drives