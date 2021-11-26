Electric vehicle centre of excellence opens in Milton Keynes

A new centre for testing EVs and developing their high-voltage propulsion systems has opened in Milton Keynes.

On top of general EV testing, the 'electric vehicle centre of excellence' will develop powertrain components such as motors, inverters, axle modules and electrical systems.

It's owned by Intertek, which provides independent quality assurance testing for automotive companies around the world, including the Volkswagen Group.

The testing centre – which has already won the title of International’s Engine Test Facility of the Year in the Automotive Testing Technology International Awards – was officially opened today, with the ribbon being cut by Conservative MP for Milton Keynes South, Iain Stewart.

Intertek says it will allow clients to “access world-class technical expertise, pioneering innovation and leading services in one location”.

It will also support the “increasing need for fast, bespoke, expert testing services and rapid results together with the latest knowledge and experience of the changing industry landscape”.

Intertek CEO André Lacroix said: "With a tipping point having been reached, sustainability is the movement of our time, and we're now accelerating towards a cleaner future of mass-market all-electric vehicles.

“The EV industry has a pivotal role to play in the UK’s and the world’s transition to a low-carbon economy, and our new award-winning, state-of-the-art facility will offer the world’s leading automotive manufacturers a unique technology, innovation and experience centre with industry-leading, end-to-end ATIC services purpose built for the world’s rapid global transition to zero-emission vehicles.”