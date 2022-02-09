BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar Business podcast: Bentley CEO on how firm will go electric

Adrian Hallmark discusses luxury market growth, electrification and Crewe factory upgrades
Rebecca Sylvestre
9 February 2022

Tune into our new series of Autocar Business podcasts, as we talk to Adrian Hallmark, CEO of Bentley Motors, about the firm’s recent announcement of five new EVs in five years from 2025, the first of which will be built in Crewe.

The bold plan follows Bentley’s record annual sales in 2021, with the company looking to capitalise further on the electric transition.

Hallmark, who has been at the helm of the British luxury car manufacturer since 2018 and has implemented the Beyond100 plan for more sustainable cars and manufacturing, discusses all this and more in the podcast.

It’s a rapidly changing scene for both Bentley and parent company the Volkswagen Group. Join us as we talk about Bentley’s future plans, the transition from combustion-engined to battery-electric vehicles, and what investments are coming for Bentley and Crewe.

How to listen It's simple, you can listen in right here using the web player below, or download and stream on whatever digital listening device you choose: available on Spotify and iTunes.

 

 

 

 

 

